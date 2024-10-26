A note on the issue: Unwrapping a gift's meaning

“The bigger the better"seemed to be Rajaraja Chola’s philosophy of gifting. A Tamil merchant he sent as an emissary to the Chinese court in the 11th century presented the rulers with 844kg of pearls, 60 elephant tusks, 38kg of frankincense and a robe and cap embroidered with pearls, going by author and self-trained public historian Anirudh Kanisetti’s tales of the Chola-era seafarers, the subject of his forthcoming book. The merchant got into the spirit of the moment—probably also hoping for better terms of trading for himself—and added, on his own account, 264kg of pearls and a couple of tonnes of perfume. That’s one way of thinking about gifting—show, splendour and a hope of getting something in return.