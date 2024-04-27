Lounge
Gin enters salads, pastas and desserts
Raul Dias 5 min read 27 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Summary
- The intense botanical flavour of gin has made it the star ingredient in savoury and sweet dishes at restaurants across the country
Kolkata-based consultant chef Shaun Kenworthy loves to throw a “red herring" at his diners every now and then. At a recent pop-up dinner, organised as part of the Spring Tea Trail foraging trip by Gurugram-based OMO Café and AMPM Cafe and Bar Calcutta and held at the Glenburn Tea Estate near Darjeeling, he did just that.
