Gin enters salads, pastas and desserts

Veering away from contrast to complementary seems to be the mantra for sous chef Mozanne Karbhari at Mumbai’s ITC Grand Central in Parel. Her gin and tonic lemon tart is what she claims to be a celebration of a very likely coupling. “By combining the fresh acidity of the lemon and the complex botanicals of gin, we have produced a dessert that dances over the tongue with each bite. The gin not only adds depth and richness to the custard, but it also imparts a delicate floral taste that enhances the whole experience," says Karbhari, who adds gin twice in the making of the tart. Once when the lemon curd is made and the second time when the gin is drizzled on the top after the tart shell has been filled with the lemon curd (see recipe).