Why appreciating Gloria Steinem's legacy isn't everyone's cup of tea

The outpouring of tributes to Gloria Steinem, who passed away in New York on 2 September at 92—“surrounded by many who loved her,” as her foundation put it—has been remarkable, to put it mildly.
While an impromptu memorial of flowers, handwritten cards and messages written in chalk adorn the pavement outside her Manhattan apartment, there has been a torrent of fond remembrances on social media, and many emotional eulogies from a wide range of famous people in the media. Media across the world, including India, carried prominently placed obituaries; some well-known magazines republished earlier covers and interviews featuring her. The New Yorker published what it described as “Gloria Steinem’s Final Essay” the day after she died.