Why appreciating Gloria Steinem's legacy isn't everyone's cup of tea

As writer, historian and activist Rebecca Solnit has observed, “She was not everyone’s cup of tea, and the women’s movement was never one movement controlled by one group with one set of ideas. It can be imagined as a laboratory (or many laboratories) of possibilities in which various theses, formulas, and solutions were tried, refined, rejected, improved, replaced and so on, which is to say it is ahistorical, among other things, to complain that, say, the feminists of 1972 were not the feminists of 2026. They were not but they opened doors for the feminists of 2026 and made the lives of countless women more safe, free, dignified, and possible.”