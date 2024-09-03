Celebrating the heirloom saris of India

Around 40 saris fill a gallery inside Delhi's India International Centre, each telling a story of India. The red-orange Khandua pata silk sari from Odisha, for instance, was dyed in lac, along with other natural dyes, by the Vaishnav weavers of Nuapatna village who weaved calligraphic verses from the Gita Govinda. Few steps ahead is an ink blue Ashavali sari, named after Ashaval (Ahmedabad's old name), a well-known centre for zari and silk weaving around 15th century. As you move left, another striking sari, from Benaras, catches your attention, for it's so heavily brocaded that its purple colour is hardly visible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These saris, from ikats and Paithanis to Kanjeevarams and Banarasis, are part of the Heirloom Sarees: The Glory of India’s Woven Heritage, an ongoing exhibition presented by the non-profit Delhi Crafts Council, which works for the promotion and development of traditional artisans and craft skills. The show, which is on till 8 September, marks 25 years of the council's Sarees of India exhibition, known for showcasing India's handloom traditions.

"Heirloom Sarees is really about taking a step back, looking at the past and appreciating crafts in their purest form. If you look at our textile history, besides dhotis, saris were the only other garment that was made by the largest number of weavers in India," says Kamayani Jalan, the president of the Delhi Crafts Council. "The royals gave weavers a lot of freedom when it came to creating saris, and the result was stunning. You don't get to see such work today."

A Khandua pata silk sari from Odisha

The collection includes privately owned saris that, as the exhibition name suggests, have become heirlooms. "We had one ground rule while curating the list, each sari had to be at least 50 years old," says Lara Shankar Chandra, a member of the Delhi Crafts Council. "We don't know the family story behind each sari, as in how it came down to the person it belongs to now, but we ensured that every piece was a kind that was passed down from one generation to the next."

At a time when fashion designers are experimenting with saris to make them part of daily wear by giving shapes like co-ord sets and blazers, the Heirloom Sarees show insists on keeping the sari in its true form. "Otherwise we will lose its primary identity," says Jalan. "While fashion is taking care of the new generation by creating a new kind of sari, someone has to take care of the original sari as well. Today, how many people wear a traditional in the office? Even if you wear, people think there must be some special occasion. A garment that was once an integral part of regular wear has now become a novelty. Yes, draping a sari takes time and effort, but we all take out time for things that matter to us. Then why not sari?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heirloom Sarees: The Glory of India’s Woven Heritage is on till 8 September, 11am-6pm, at the India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Estate.