Why hobbidays are the latest global travel trend
SummaryPeople are taking experiential trips to get away from the hustle of daily life and improve their wellbeing
The year’s big trend is the hobbiday—a portmanteau of the words “hobby" and “holiday"—where people plan their vacations around personal interests such as cooking, stargazing, knitting, mixology, fitness, and more. A hobbiday of any kind offers the opportunity and time to focus on particular interests that you can’t pursue every day.
“With so much travel being based on a cookie-cutter approach, hobbidays and experiential trips make the difference between being a traveller and a tourist," says Shilpa Sharma, founder of Breakaway, a Gurugram-based travel platform that curates immersive, learning-oriented experiences and craft holidays.
A desire to use her vacation time to explore a long-time passion in pottery led Dehradun-based Deepika Pant to look for a week-long introductory course.