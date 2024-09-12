Why hobbidays are the latest global travel trend

Ahmedabad-based Hansal Bhachech says engaging in hobbies provides an outlet for stress and helps reduce the level of cortisol, the stress hormone. “Our lifestyles make it challenging to find the time, but prioritising hobbies can be transformative and play a crucial role in overall wellbeing. A hobby helps learn new skills, keeping the brain active and engaged; the sense of accomplishment boosts self-esteem; and many hobbies can be social or physical activities," he says. Bhachech adds that hobbidays combine the benefit of travel with the fulfilment and enjoyment derived from pursuing hobbies, enriching one’s life, promoting personal growth, and creating lasting memories.