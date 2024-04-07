How Daniel Kahneman cut through the noise

In Attention And Effort (1973), Kahneman’s first book-length publication, he lays down the basic elements of his theory. One of the book’s objectives is to “integrate the intensive and selective aspects of attention". These twin concepts form the bedrock of the book and are a precursor to the fundamental ideas in Thinking, Fast And Slow. Kahneman cites experiments conducted with dogs, cats and other mammals to show that when presented with a wide range of stimuli, all creatures “select" which stimulus to respond to and which to ignore. This is the “selective" aspect of attention. But there is more to attention than merely choosing what to listen to. The “intensive" aspect of attention dictates the extent to which we respond—in other words, “effort". And effort can always be measured with heart rate, pulse rate, pupil dilation and more.