Why surrogacy scams persist in India

During the investigative field work I did for my book Baby Makers: The story of Indian Surrogacy (2014), I came across several scams, including one in my own hometown Bengaluru where a fraud specialist collected lakhs from couples and put them through the painful agony of fertility treatments, before planting embryos unrelated to them in the wombs of surrogates he had hired “on their behalf". He was unmasked when a parent ran a DNA test on his child and found it had no genetic connection to him or his wife.

More than 10 years later a similar scam has emerged in Hyderabad on a larger scale and is even more fraudulent than the old ones. In this case, a doctor who ran a “fertility" hospital was allegedly involved in trafficking babies besides illegally selling eggs and sperm. A couple from Rajasthan paid ₹35 lakh for fertility treatment; the doctor allegedly did a fake IVF procedure, introduced them to a prospective “surrogate", and kept them updated with fake ultrasound pictures and medical reports. Then, one day they were told the surrogate had to have a C-section and were given a day-old baby. The couple smelt something fishy and got a DNA test done. They found the baby was not theirs but had been bought from a poor couple from Assam for ₹90,000. It also turned out that the doctor who is now in custody had been accused in a baby smuggling racket some years before and her licence revoked.

Is this a freak case or have other such fake fertility specialists been carrying on their business with impunity for years despite a law being in place? Has the law been effective or has it just pushed the whole business underground?

The business of fertility treatment in India was at its peak when I did my research over a decade ago. Couples from all over the world came to India as well-established clinics had experienced doctors, state-of-the-art equipment, a good network of surrogates and clear guidelines for surrogacy agreements. Surrogacy in India was not only cheaper but also streamlined with screening for health problems and counselling for both prospective surrogates and prospective parents included in the process. The surrogates were paid a fixed sum, which helped them support their own families. Carrying a baby for a woman who could not carry it herself was hard work for which they had to devote a year of their lives. While the earnings were high, it also made the surrogates feel good because they believed they were helping other women. It became a job women took up with awareness and pride.

These acts are, by their very nature, transactional yet the surrogates had agency though the system was not without flaws. In 2019, India banned commercial surrogacy instead of mending the flaws, and in one fell sweep created a vacuum—while the demand for babies remained, there was no clear path for couples who needed surrogates to have children. Before the ban, fertility treatment was accessible and widespread. The problem was with agents who targeted vulnerable couples and took them to unregistered fertility centres that offered cheaper procedures and “100% success" knowing fully well that no clinic could guarantee such a thing.

IVF treatment which needed donor gametes also had challenges. While healthy sperm is easier to get, eggs have to be harvested from healthy young women. The agents would target women in need of money, getting them to undergo treatment to produce more eggs per cycle. Women without awareness about the health consequences of being overdosed with hormones to produce eggs would agree, lured by the promise of money. The biggest problem though was that a surrogate is not considered a working woman. Therefore, the question of payment became a contentious issue.

Before the ban came into force, lawyers drew up contracts to ensure that neither the surrogate nor the couple who hired them was cheated. At the many surrogacy conferences I attended, surrogates themselves spoke of their experiences. The consensus was that fertility healthcare needed to have the kinks ironed out keeping in mind the health of the intending parents, the surrogates and the egg donors. It did not mean that egg donors and surrogates had to be deprived of a source of income.

Some were exploited, but the majority of the surrogates I spoke to were proud of what they did. It gave them agency over their own bodies, they earned a living, and they believed they were helping others.

Many draft Bills were generated over the years, and finally, in 2021, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act was passed, to the dismay of medical experts, lawyers and activists who had provided so much input. It had not tackled the core issues. Most importantly, the perspective of the women involved had not been taken into consideration. Paid surrogacy was banned so was fertility treatment for foreigners. Even “altruistic surrogates" had to be related to the couple. It was exclusionary and banned same sex couples and single men and women from using the services of fertility clinics.

Last year, the act was revised but commercial surrogacy was still banned. Now, single women between the ages of 35 and 45 are allowed to have altruistic surrogacy or having a surrogate carry the baby without financial compensation. Egg and sperm donation was allowed as long as there was no money exchanged. The clampdown on payment for services rendered remained in place.

It is no wonder that the industry is in chaos. Lawmakers have chosen to ignore the fact that surrogacy is a part of IVF treatment, that women should have reproductive rights, and that women’s labour does not come for free. Until this is recognised, there will be more scams and more under-the-table dealings which will wreak havoc on women’s health.

Gita Aravamudan is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.

