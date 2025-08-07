Why surrogacy scams persist in India
Until lawmakers recognise that women’s labour does not come for free, incidents like the Hyderabad surrogacy scam will continue to make news
During the investigative field work I did for my book Baby Makers: The story of Indian Surrogacy (2014), I came across several scams, including one in my own hometown Bengaluru where a fraud specialist collected lakhs from couples and put them through the painful agony of fertility treatments, before planting embryos unrelated to them in the wombs of surrogates he had hired “on their behalf". He was unmasked when a parent ran a DNA test on his child and found it had no genetic connection to him or his wife.