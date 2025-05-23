How India continues to make Art Deco its own
SummaryAs the prominent structures of the 1930s and 1950s are pulled down, lovers of Art Deco are creating social media handles and archival projects to remind people of how cities across India made this 100-year-old architectural movement their own
Summer vacations always meant long breaks at my maternal grandmother’s home in Lucknow. Even though it would be hot and sultry, we would walk around Chowk, Bada Imambara, Qiaser Bagh, Rumi Darwaza and the areas near around La Martiniere College and Lucknow University to satiate the history buff in me. I considered myself fairly well informed about the city’s heritage until I came across the Instagram page of Lucknow Art Deco, run by conservation architect Nishant Upadhyay, earlier this year. In all the time I’d spent in the city, I had been unaware of the deep inroads that this 100-year-old movement of architecture and design had made in Lucknow. It also shattered the belief that heritage was something that needed to be several centuries old, with tales of a distant past echoing through silent monuments. Rather, it could be a living, breathing repository of stories of how modern Indian landscapes were shaped by a confluence of local design sensibilities and international influences.
For as long as the term Art Deco has been in my consciousness, the style has always been synonymous with South Mumbai. The fact that glimmers of it could be found in Lucknow and Delhi had never occurred to me. Just like the Lucknow Art Deco handle, it was the website and Instagram page of Deco in Delhi, started in 2020 by architects Geetanjali Sayal and Prashansa Sachdeva, that led me to an alternative view of heritage. In Delhi too, the depth and scale of the Art Deco movement—which marks its centenary this year—has come as a surprise.
These aren’t lone initiatives; in cities across India, architects, conservationists, heritage enthusiasts and urban evangelists are working on inventories, documentation projects, Instagram handles; they are conducting walks, and having talks and events to popularise this 100-year-old form of architecture, which combines form and functionality in such an artistic way.
Some noteworthy projects include the Art Deco Mumbai Trust, Heritage of Belgaum, Goenchi Deco, Art Deco Madras, Art Deco Hyderabad and Calcutta Art Decor. Each of these has come up in the course of the past decade—the earliest being the Art Deco Mumbai Trust founded by Atul Kumar in 2016—to document and create awareness about how different parts of India made this architecture and design movement their own. This style of architecture emerged in France in the 1910s, based on principles of sleek design and rhythmic geometry, and gained popularity after the 1925 industrial arts exposition in Paris. As the essay on the Art Deco Mumbai Trust website puts it, the exposition, held in the wake of WWI, showcased motifs and decorative elements that depicted hope and optimism. The frozen fountain by French sculptor Renee Lalique, denoting eternal life, was one such example. A far-reaching impact of Art Deco could be seen in furniture, jewellery, fashion, book jackets and typography.
The clean lines, curvilinear forms and geometric patterns became popular in India by the 1930s. It combined elegant motifs with changes in technology and machinery by bringing in new-age materials such as concrete and steel. In India, it was embraced wholeheartedly by cities such as Mumbai as it allowed for faster, more efficient town planning, and suited the local climate. One of the biggest attractions of Art Deco was its versatility to adapt to local design sensibilities. The movement arrived in India as a result of migration and travel. Rich men would travel to Europe, observe trends and ask their architects to incorporate elements into the buildings they constructed back home. Such design became a visual expression of their aspiration and modern outlook.
“With the use of concrete and cement, Art Deco became an expression of a new world," says Hyderabad-based architect Srinivas Murthy, who also runs Architecture and Design Foundation [India] to create awareness about good design. As part of this, the team has been documenting architecture of all styles, including mid-20th century modern architectural heritage, such as Art Deco, in the city. “Concrete gave them greater freedom to shape forms in different ways. With Art Deco, curvilinear and free forms started coming up," he explains.