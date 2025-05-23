How India continues to make Art Deco its own

Summer vacations always meant long breaks at my maternal grandmother’s home in Lucknow. Even though it would be hot and sultry, we would walk around Chowk, Bada Imambara, Qiaser Bagh, Rumi Darwaza and the areas near around La Martiniere College and Lucknow University to satiate the history buff in me. I considered myself fairly well informed about the city’s heritage until I came across the Instagram page of Lucknow Art Deco, run by conservation architect Nishant Upadhyay, earlier this year. In all the time I’d spent in the city, I had been unaware of the deep inroads that this 100-year-old movement of architecture and design had made in Lucknow. It also shattered the belief that heritage was something that needed to be several centuries old, with tales of a distant past echoing through silent monuments. Rather, it could be a living, breathing repository of stories of how modern Indian landscapes were shaped by a confluence of local design sensibilities and international influences.