200 years on, the joy and magic of train travel endures

Over the years, there have been other high-speed train journeys. The Eurostar from London to Paris: the train travels underground for 25 minutes and it is a bit unsettling to think of the weight of all the water of the English Channel sitting on the head. On the AVE between Malaga and Madrid in Spain, the train thunders through the countryside and everything is a blur, leaving a sensation of an endless expanse of olive trees laden with fruit. Germany’s ICE trains are the epitome of efficiency. But the Shinkansen is on another level altogether. It is fast, smooth, noiseless. The train zips through 450km in just over three hours, while rice paddies, rivers, villages, towns and distant mountains merge into an abstract collage of green and blue. As the train quietly entered Kyoto, there was no frenetic activity. Everyone lined up and de-boarded in silence, in an orderly manner. For an Indian, it was a culture shock.