Why the internet is obsessed with 2016 again

A new year has begun, but the internet seems to have gone back to 2016. Indian celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and global stars like Kylie Jenner are posting throwback pictures from that era: the flower crown and dog-ear Snapchat filters, Mannequin Challenge videos, black plastic chokers, blurry mirror selfies. People confident enough to share their “cringe” phases are having the most fun, openly laughing at and reliving versions of themselves they’ve long outgrown.

But this trend signals something beyond just fashion, filters, or aesthetics. The collective return to 2016 signals a longing not just for a year, but for a version of life that felt emotionally safer and more hopeful. In a time marked by burnout, economic anxiety, pandemic aftershocks, and a constant sense of global instability, looking backward becomes a form of comfort, and memory becomes a place of refuge.

Nostalgia was once treated as a malady. In the 1600s, the term was coined to describe the acute physical pain Swiss soldiers experienced when stationed in the lowlands of Italy, yearning for the alpine landscapes of home. It was understood as debilitating homesickness, something to be cured. Today, we don’t perceive it as something that may kill you, but rather as a form of emotional regulation. Research suggests that nostalgia acts as a psychological buffer in times of stress. It is the mind’s way of returning to what feels emotionally safe when the present feels too demanding.

For late millennials and early Gen Zs, 2016 was a threshold moment. Many were finishing school, stepping into college, and adulthood. Life still felt linear. There was a quiet belief that if you worked hard, things would unfold in order. Rajat Mitra, clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at Amity University, Noida, says “a lot of people, especially Gen Z, were re-ordering their lives” in 2016. “Many felt a sense of loss with the rapid changes in technology and personal relationships,” he explains. The nostalgia today is not only for a year, but for a psychological state: when change felt exciting rather than exhausting.

Mumbai-based clinical psychologist Poonam Chordia points out that the current wave of 2016 throwbacks is also tied to how fast adulthood has begun to feel. The last decade has been packed with disruptions, leaving little room to pause and process. Looking back becomes a way to measure how much has changed.

For many, the pull of 2016 is really about missing a time when life felt lighter, choices felt reversible, and the future held more curiosity than pressure. She adds that rapid changes in lifestyle, technology and social rhythms have altered our sense of time, making the last decade feel as though it passed more quickly than expected.

2016 wasn’t some perfect, golden year. It was simply the last place our memories feel uncomplicated. Even then people were likely looking backward, romanticising 2006: endless Orkut scraps and heartfelt testimonials exchanged in cyber cafes, custom caller tunes blaring Bollywood hits on flip phones, grainy digital camera photos uploaded with low-res pride, and evenings that ended when the streetlights flickered on, not when the Wi-Fi dropped. Nostalgia has always worked in layers, each one softening the edges of the one before. And if we’ve learned anything from 2025’s love for all things retro, it is that trends are cyclical—so maybe next year this time, we’ll be inundated with throwbacks to 2017.

