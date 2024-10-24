2024 JCB Prize for Literature shortlist announced

Five novels, including three translations, are on the shortlist for the seventh JCB Prize for Literature

Team Lounge
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:01 AM IST
The shortlist for the 2024 JCB Prize for Literature is a mix of translations, eclectic storytelling and original voices.
The shortlist for the 2024 JCB Prize for Literature is a mix of translations, eclectic storytelling and original voices. (File photo)

The shortlist for the 2024 JCB Prize for Literature was announced in Gurugram on 23 October. Five novels, including one debut and three translations, are on the shortlist for the seventh edition of the annual prize for a work of fiction by an Indian author. 

The winner, to be announced on 23 November, will receive a cash prize of 25 lakh. If the winning entry is a translation, the translator will receive a cash prize of 10 lakh. Each of the five authors on the shortlist are awarded 1 lakh, and if the shortlisted piece is a translation, the translator receives 50,000.

This year’s list stands out for the originality of the voices and eclectic styles of storytelling. Translator Jayashree Kalathil, who won the award in 2020, has been nominated for a third time for her English translation of Sandhya Mary Maria’s Malayalam novel, Just Maria (HarperCollins India).

Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari’s Chronicle of an Hour and a Half (Westland), a magic-realist novel set during a storm in Kerala is one of the debut books to have made the cut. 

Also read: Review of Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari’s 'Chronicle of an Hour and a Half'

The One Legged by Sakyajit Bhattacharya, translated from the Bengali by Rituparna Mukherjee (Antonym) and Sanatan by Sharankumar Limbale, translated from the Marathi by Paromita Sengupta (Penguin) are the other two translated works on the list. 

Upamanyu Chatterjee’s Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life (Speaking Tiger), a book that asks hard questions and is a cleverly self-reflexive novel that wears its scholarship lightly, is the last book on the list.

Also read: Review of Upmanyu Chatterjee’s 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life'

The jury for this year’s prize comprised Jerry Pinto, Deepthi Sasidharan, Shaunak Sen, Tridip Suhrud and Aqui Thami. Pinto, the chair of the jury, said, “The task of a jury is never easy. Chalk must be compared to cheese as fiction is a large and magnificent chamber of magic and madness.”

Also read: Review of Malcolm Gladwell's ‘The Revenge of the Tipping Point’

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Business NewsLoungeIdeas

      Popular in Lounge

