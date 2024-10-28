A comic book that starts conversations around loneliness in children

In the newest edition of the series, Priya, a rare Indian female superhero, creates awareness about the effort made by frontline workers and the emotional toll of the pandemic on kids

Avantika Bhuyan
Published28 Oct 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Isolation has been difficult, especially for children. This aspect has been brough out in 'Priya's Mask' through Meena, the little girl in the comic book. Photo courtesy: Ram Devineni
Isolation has been difficult, especially for children. This aspect has been brough out in ’Priya’s Mask’ through Meena, the little girl in the comic book. Photo courtesy: Ram Devineni

For Ram Devineni, Priya’s Mask, the latest in the series of Priya’s adventures, is deeply personal. Earlier this year, as the world went into lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic, there were very few tools for parents to talk about the virus with children. In fact, the roots of the story lie in a discussion between his 3-year-old niece and her mother. “She did not have someone to tell her feelings to. She said this at the height of the lockdown when everything was shut down and she was taken out of school,” says Devineni, documentary film-maker and founder of the US-based media house Rattapallax.

Since March, he has been reading to her using Facetime. These include different children’s digital books from the New York Public Library. “So, that was a motivating factor in creating the latest comic and film,” says Devineni, who started Priya’s Shakti in 2014 as one of the first comic books to use augmented reality to create a discourse around gender-based violence. He created these in collaboration with artist Dan Goldman and writers such as Paromita Vohra. The team hailed Priya as India’s first female animated superhero.

Priya’s Mask carries forth the ideas of strength and empowerment while also trying to understand the emotional toll that the isolation has had on young people. The comic also touches on the toll the pandemic has taken on caregivers and frontline workers. Devineni’s father, a pediatrician for 40 years, had to leave his practice in February as he belonged to a vulnerable age group. He also lost two friends, both Indian doctors, to covid-19. “Everyone has many opinions about the pandemic, but the universal agreement is that we need to support our healthcare workers as they are risking their lives for our safety,” elaborates Devineni.

The latest in the series also presents a collaboration between Priya and successful female comic book superheroes from neighbouring countries such as Burka Avenger, Pakistan’s first superhero. Photo courtesy: Ram Devineni

In fact the effect of covid-19 on women has barely been measured, who have been on the forefront as caregivers and medical workers. “Priya's Mask honours women healthcare workers and their families,” he adds. “Also, living in isolation has been difficult, and especially for children. We felt this needed to be focused on through Meena, the little girl in the comic book. Additionally, we wanted a creative way for parents to talk about the pandemic and loneliness with their children.”

The latest instalment of the comic book is also accompanied by an animated short film, featuring the voices from the US and India, including Rosanna Arquette, Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sairah Kabir. Priya’s Mask has been produced by Tanvi Gandhi, Indrani Ray, and Monika Samtani, written by Shubhra Prakash, with illustrations and animation by Syd Fini, Hamid Bahrami and Neda Kazemifar. The latest in the series also presents a collaboration between Priya and successful female comic book superheroes from neighbouring countries such as Burka Avenger, Pakistan’s first superhero. In a media statement, writer Shubhra Prakash stated that the virus neither understands nor respects borders, so there was a natural synergy between the two cultural heroes.

According to Devineni, the comic book is also the perfect format for augmented reality as the images are perfect markers to tell stories. “We have created several unique AR experiences that address the pandemic. There are augmented reality masks that you can wear using Snapchat, Facebook Messenger and Instagram AR interfaces. Just remember that these are only for social media and should not be a substitute for real masks,” he says.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Business NewsLoungeIdeasA comic book that starts conversations around loneliness in children

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,740.60
    10:35 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2 (-0.11%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.70
    10:35 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.4 (8.56%)

    Indus Towers share price

    345.00
    10:35 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    10.2 (3.05%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.10
    10:35 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,151.55
    10:28 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    5.65 (0.49%)

    Coforge share price

    7,695.95
    10:27 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -46.25 (-0.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,371.75
    10:27 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -112.3 (-7.57%)

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,053.85
    10:28 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -310.8 (-7.12%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    919.65
    10:27 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -62.75 (-6.39%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,313.95
    10:27 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -60.65 (-4.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.40
    10:27 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.1 (8.38%)

    Yes Bank share price

    20.89
    10:28 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    1.49 (7.68%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    404.35
    10:28 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    24.4 (6.42%)

    Shriram Finance share price

    3,289.50
    10:28 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    198.1 (6.41%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.