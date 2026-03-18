Don't leave pets behind: Essential tips for emergency preparedness

Images circulating this week show dogs tied to poles and kittens left in cardboard boxes as families flee conflict zones. In moments of panic, logistics take over. Somewhere in that chaos, pets are often left behind.

During wars, natural disasters and evacuations, animals are the casualties of human crises. Shelters fill, stray populations rise, and rescue organisations scramble to house animals whose families left without them. Most of the time this does not happen because people do not love their pets. It happens because they never planned for such a situation.

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Modern pet ownership often assumes stability. Homes are permanent, routines are predictable, and travel is planned months in advance. But life rarely unfolds that neatly. Job transfers happen abruptly. Medical emergencies require sudden travel. Political situations change. When pets are not part of emergency planning, they quickly become the hardest logistical problem to solve. Responsible pet ownership means preparing for the unlikely.

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The first and most basic safeguard is permanent identification. Every dog and cat should be microchipped and wear an ID tag on the collar. Collars can fall off and tags can break, but a microchip provides a permanent link between the pet and the owner. In crises where pets get separated from families, microchips are often the only way to find them.

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Next is documentation. Travel with pets, especially across borders, requires proper vaccination records and health certification. Without up-to-date vaccines and documentation, animals can be denied entry or placed in long quarantine. Keeping records updated and stored in an easily accessible digital format can save crucial time during relocation.

Transport readiness is another overlooked aspect of preparedness. Most airlines and evacuation transport systems require animals to travel in secure crates. Yet many pets have never been introduced to a crate and experience extreme stress when confined. Crate training should be part of normal life for pets. A crate should feel like a safe resting space, not a last-minute restraint device. Animals that are comfortable entering and resting inside crates cope far better with travel and unfamiliar environments.

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It is also useful to keep a small emergency kit ready for pets. A sealed container with a few days’ supply of food, essential medications, a leash or harness, waste bags, and copies of vaccination records is sufficient. Including a familiar blanket or toy can help animals settle quicker in new environments.

Another step is building a support network. Friends, neighbours or family members who are comfortable with animals can often provide temporary care. Boarding facilities and veterinary clinics can also offer emergency boarding.

One particularly useful step is creating a simple care sheet for your pet. This can be a one-page document listing the feeding routine, medications, behavioural quirks, veterinarian contact, and emergency numbers. If a friend, neighbour or rescue group suddenly has to step in, this information allows them to care for the animal without guesswork.

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Rescue groups and foster networks play a critical role during emergencies. Around the world, volunteer groups routinely house pets displaced by disasters until families can reclaim them. These systems work best when pet owners reach out and coordinate temporary care rather than just abandoning animals.

There is also a behavioural aspect to consider. Sudden separation from owners can be extremely distressing for pets. Animals that are abandoned develop anxiety, withdrawal, or destructive behaviours. Preparing pets for occasional boarding, crate time, and interaction with other caregivers helps them cope better if separated from owners.

Emergency planning for pets does not require elaborate preparation. Most of it comes down to small practical steps taken ahead of time. When pets have not been included in those plans beforehand, the consequences fall on the animals.

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Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.