Overcoming accent bias in the global workplace

In the 21st century, with a plethora of collaboration tools offered by technology, only a bigot will refuse to find ways of overcoming the accent hurdle. As a corporate trainer, I have worked with several MNCs with offices in southeast Asia, where the population is either not conversant in English or speak it with an accent that is different from what their American, British, or even Indian counterparts are used to hearing. But it hasn’t stopped them from “talking" to each other—by pausing, slowing down, clarifying, or using tools like Miro boards to brainstorm remotely.