How to create an ADHD accessible workspace
SummaryAs awareness of ADHD among adults increases, diagnosed individuals need greater understanding and support from those around them
In the last five years, google searches for “ADHD" in India have increased 614%. The rates of diagnosis in both children and adults have also increased in the same period. What was virtually unknown as a condition in India 20 years ago is now on many lips, with many people wondering if they have ADHD—attention deficit hyperactivity disorder—or diagnosing themselves with it. Social media has played an important role in putting ADHD on the map, but credible information is still hard to come by.