How to create an ADHD accessible workspace

Also read: Document small wins to earn a better raise

Similarly, the converse is also true. Parents can be permissive in a way that fails to identify areas where the child is developing more slowly. An example given by Dr Divya Nallur, consultant psychiatrist, Amaha Health, illuminates this point. As someone working on adult ADHD, she cites instances of parents being unable to recall any issues when the person was a child. On probing, they might confirm that their child did display some behaviours linked with ADHD, but they thought those behaviours were normal. In those instances, it is often the children who, as young adults, approach clinicians for an evaluation; a trend that is growing as more people are coming across online posts on ADHD.