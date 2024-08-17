A note on the issue: The future of ageing

In India, old age was seen as a stage of withdrawing from life. But the new silver generation is redefining what it means to age well

A few months ago, at an office party, a colleague and I asked our team mates if they’d want to live to be 100 and how far they’d go to hit the figure. It got people arguing but in a roomful of journalists, who probably see the worst of politics, crime, markets, companies and just about every sphere of life, it wasn’t surprising that few wanted to extend their lifespan. Immortality is a topic that both thrills and scares people—the possibility of seeing what the world could be like is exciting yet the idea that one might not live one’s best life is frightening. Ageing is inevitable, but can it be done well? It’s a question that many are asking, from the person next door to tech moguls who want to live forever to governments trying to prepare for the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: How much is a longer life worth? In India, old age was traditionally seen as a stage of withdrawing from life. But the new silver generation isn’t so happy with that idea and are redefining what it means to age well, as our cover story finds. Some are reaching out to build community and second careers for themselves to stay active, curious and young at heart. They’ve got technology lending them a hand, too. Then there are those in their 30s and 40s who are trying to stave off ageing with a combination of sleep, diet, exercise and more zany, somewhat unproven therapies. For them, living well means reversing their biological age, or the rate at which their body ages, in an effort to extend their life.

Yet, the key to a longer, better life might be simpler than we think. As Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan tells Lounge, he reviewed much of the latest research on anti-ageing and found that there really is no replacement for diet, exercise and sleep.

On another note, we visit the new textile gallery at the National Crafts Museum and the new Humayun’s Tomb Museum in Delhi, both places that are taking the past into the future. We meet the college students building rovers and rangers for Mars missions in their backyards, as well as Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli, who discusses the future of shared mobility and what it takes to build a business many times over.

