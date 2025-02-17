How to stand out and get hired in the AI era

When Ruchina Puthooran, 27, was looking for a job in Bengaluru two years ago, she began with a little help from artificial intelligence (AI) to structure and optimise her resumé. Aware of the fact that recruiters commonly screen resumés through AI, she wanted to ensure her CV included keywords and skills which the algorithm would catch, while showing authenticity and distinctive achievements. “Getting past AI screening isn’t easy. Everyone’s CV looks the same. The trick is to keep it simple, but smart, adding keywords strategically. I used AI for about 20%," says Puthooran, a PR professional, adding that the focus should be on quantifiable achievements—numbers that make your work pop. “Show impact, not just responsibilities, because everyone’s got those." All that effort paid off and she got a job.

While navigating today’s job market, candidates are contending with human and AI assessment. Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are commonly used by recruiting professionals to manage the hiring process. Job hunters are also using AI for support, with tools like Chat GPT, Jobscan and Interviewer.AI, to hone and optimise resumés, help negotiate salaries, practise interview questions and compare CVs against a job description. But AI can only do so much, providing structure or suggestions with which one can make more informed choices. So, what’s the best way to make oneself stand out in today’s job market? Strike a balance between using AI effectively and network and connect with people, suggest experts.

Using tech to your advantage

Several hiring managers find AI positively impacting their recruitment process by identifying qualified applicants faster and streamlining tasks. It is not a perfect system, as tech tools are often unable to handle complex tasks like identifying talent gaps or reading non-verbal cues. But 67% of survey respondents in KornFerry’s Talent Acquisition Trends Report 2025 saw increased AI usage as a top talent management trend this year.

“ATS are designed to streamline the initial screening process by analysing resumés through natural language processing, evaluating them with a level of precision and consistency akin to human comprehension," says Rajesh Bharatiya, chief executive of talent solutions firm Peoplefy.

AI tools, on the other hand, can help optimise your application with ATS-relevant keywords, compare your CV against a job description, and make suggestions for improvement.

Delhi-based communications professional Akshara Misra, 27, changed her job recently after a “grueling" search. “I’ve used AI to assess what complex job descriptions actually want from me, but not for creating the content of my application," she says. In her experience, an ATS-friendly CV should include believable descriptions, simple language, and clear visibility of experience and skills, as opposed to jargon that is easily replicated for multiple applications.

The ‘superpower’

Janoo Motiani, chief executive and founder of talent solutions company Reed & Willow, emphasises authenticity as a candidate’s “superpower."

“Imagine a hiring manager scanning a sea of polished, templated resumes, all echoing the same buzzwords. What catches their eye? The story only you can tell," she says. Swapping generic claims like “strong communicator" for specific examples of impact, like the sales pitch you closed, the system you streamlined, or the code you debugged that saved hours of downtime, are the details that will help you get noticed and showcase your contribution, she adds.

This approach worked for Prerika Agarwal, 27, who started working with a petcare brand in Delhi in the e-commerce department seven months ago. Along with using ChatGPT to help organise her CV’s content, she included unique campaigns she had been a part of and data points to demonstrate impact. “For instance, in the digital space, you can show where numbers were at before you joined an organisation, to where you helped get them to," she says.

And these specific details need to be tailored to the job you are applying for, with a one-size-fits-all approach being ineffective. “What helped me is putting in a preliminary description of the work I’ve done into the AI platform, and the job description of where I was applying, and it tailored my CV to the description," says project executive Saahil Khandelwal, 28, who started his new job in January at a research and development firm in Delhi.

But AI is just a starting point. For instance, when applying for a primary healthcare role, Khandelwal needed to highlight relevant experience like conducting focus group discussions and data extraction. “AI cannot give me this level of detailing," he says. “The recruiter won’t spend much time looking at each CV. So, I had to bring out my experience in just a line or two."

Using AI effectively is key to getting the best results. AI works best with specific, detailed inputs, says Motiani. Instead of asking for a generic CV, she suggests focusing the ask, like “‘I’m applying for a technology hiring role at Reed & Willow, a talent solutions startup. Here’s the job description. Craft a bio in the tone of an Ogilvy copywriter.’"

People power

AI, as mentioned earlier, cannot give all the answers. “It cannot measure an applicant’s passion and motivations. All of that is still dependent on how you present yourself, what you say in a meeting, and how quickly you can think on your feet when required," says Misra. Networking is still the kingpin of any career, she believes, and references have more sway on the hiring process than AI bots.

Digital platforms have made networking more accessible. “But human connections are still at the heart of building trust and rapport," says Bharatiya, who recommends attending industry events, participating in forums, and leveraging platforms like LinkedIn to make your expertise visible. Be open and curious, he adds, engaging in conversations with an intention to learn, share, and connect, rather than merely seeking benefits. Building connections requires consistent effort over time; one cannot just reach out at the time of job hunting.

Work opportunities are often circulated in professional and community groups before being posted to public job boards. “I reach out to my extended network of past colleagues, clients and team members. The power is in your inner circle—those who can genuinely vouch for your capabilities," says Puthooran.

To get a fuller picture beyond a CV’s limitations, many recruiters scan candidates’ blogs, social media profiles, and other available information. While you can choose how much you share, having zero social media presence may be disadvantageous when being assessed against more visible candidates who use their platforms to showcase hobbies, interests and accomplishments.

Misra ensured that she had a rock-solid LinkedIn profile but prefers to separate the professional from the personal in social media. “I realise now that it may have actually worked against me, since a fair amount of vetting happens by checking candidates’ social media," she says. She recently started posting more about her work.

While Puthooran found her current job through LinkedIn, she has not done much “personal branding" through social media. But she has observed its effectiveness through colleagues, particularly in creative fields, who use social media to showcase their work, thought processes, and professional values. “I see how this transparency helps potential employers better understand candidates," says Puthooran.

It is evident that while AI platforms, social media, and digital networking can aid the process, the human touch remains integral to job hunting—whether it’s about infusing personality and authenticity to a CV, connecting with and learning from other professionals, or presenting oneself in an interview. “Remember, while AI may facilitate the initial phases of networking, the final decisions in relationships, collaborations, and hiring are ultimately human driven," says Bharatiya.

