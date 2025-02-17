How to stand out and get hired in the AI era

When Ruchina Puthooran, 27, was looking for a job in Bengaluru two years ago, she began with a little help from artificial intelligence (AI) to structure and optimise her resumé. Aware of the fact that recruiters commonly screen resumés through AI, she wanted to ensure her CV included keywords and skills which the algorithm would catch, while showing authenticity and distinctive achievements. “Getting past AI screening isn’t easy. Everyone’s CV looks the same. The trick is to keep it simple, but smart, adding keywords strategically. I used AI for about 20%," says Puthooran, a PR professional, adding that the focus should be on quantifiable achievements—numbers that make your work pop. “Show impact, not just responsibilities, because everyone’s got those." All that effort paid off and she got a job.