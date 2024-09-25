When AI joins the team: The future of management

Don’t Panic", Douglas Adams famously advised in The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. While this mantra was meant to reassure interstellar travellers facing the unknown, it feels equally relevant for today’s managers, who often find themselves overwhelmed by an endless barrage of tasks. From repetitive administrative duties to back-to-back meetings that could have been condensed into a simple email, managers are constantly juggling story points, performance metrics, and deadlines that seem to multiply by the minute.

This is where intelligent AI (artificial intelligence)-powered “co-workers" or AI virtual assistants could step in, revolutionising management by automating a wide range of business processes from end to end and freeing up valuable time for human teams to focus on strategic initiatives and more creative thinking.

What makes AI co-workers or AI assistants valuable is their versatility. When chosen from the right platforms, these AI solutions are vertical-agnostic and can be deployed across industries with minimal customisation.

In a world where rapid automation and cut-throat competition make it challenging to find solutions for every unique business function, managers often shoulder the responsibility of choosing the right automation vendor. With AI-enabled virtual assistants, that burden is lifted, as they can seamlessly adapt to various business functions across industries. From accounts payable to human resources and customer care, these AI co-workers can handle diverse tasks such as workflow optimisation, and decision support. These AI assistants can deliver tangible benefits from the beginning if implemented correctly. From streamlining processes to improving real-time monitoring, below are some ways they can provide practical solutions that transform day-to-day management and drive performance.

Streamlined processes: AI automates routine processes, reducing manual effort and accelerating task completion.

Faster response times: AI can handle tasks quickly, from data extraction to customer queries, resulting in more improved service delivery.

Error reduction: With its ability to handle repetitive tasks with high precision, AI minimises errors and rework, enhancing operational efficiency.

Integration flexibility: AI assistants integrate seamlessly with existing systems like CRM (customer relationship management), providing a versatile solution that enhances current workflows.

Real-time monitoring: AI systems offer real-time visibility into various operations, allowing managers to monitor performance and adjust as needed.

Data-driven insights: AI systems analyse vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, providing managers with actionable insights. This facilitates informed decision-making and helps in identifying emerging trends.

Cost efficiency: By reducing the need for manual labour, AI assistants lower operational costs. They also optimise resource allocation, ensuring that resources are used effectively.

Improved accuracy: AI co-workers minimise human errors, especially in tasks requiring precision. This enhances the quality of work and reduces the risk of costly mistakes.

Scalability: AI solutions easily scale to accommodate increased workloads without a proportional rise in costs. This adaptability is particularly advantageous for businesses requiring efficient management of larger volumes of work.

Working together

As AI co-workers collaborate with human teams, managers need to adjust their skills to lead effectively in this new setup, where both people and AI-driven processes work together. To deliver the best results, managers will have to find the right balance between AI’s capabilities and the unique strengths of their teams, eventually evolving into a “director" role that oversees this combined workforce. This shift allows managers to focus more on strategic goals and drive greater value. Those who don’t adapt to these changes may risk becoming irrelevant in the evolving workplace.

Here are some key areas, where managers should focus to succeed in the AI-driven future:

Data literacy: As AI co-workers provide managers with data-driven insights, it’s crucial for managers to understand how to interpret and act on this data. Data literacy will allow them to make more informed decisions and leverage AI’s full potential.

Leadership and emotional intelligence: With AI handling routine tasks, the human elements of leadership, such as mentoring, team building, and fostering a strong organisational culture, will become even more important.

Strategic thinking: Freed from administrative burden, managers will need to focus on long-term strategic initiatives. Developing skills in scenario planning, foresight and competitive analysis will be key to driving the business forward.

Technology savvy: While managers don’t need to become AI experts, an understanding of how AI co-workers function and integrate into workflows will be essential for managing and optimising these systems.

While the rise of AI assistants offers many advantages, it doesn’t diminish the value of human leadership. The future is not about replacing human effort but amplifying it, creating a synergy where technology and human insight propel organisations toward growth, development and innovation.

Animesh Samuel is the co-founder and chief executive of E42.

