When AI joins the team: The future of management
SummaryAI co-workers' flexibility enables effortless deployment across industries with minimal customization
Don’t Panic", Douglas Adams famously advised in The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. While this mantra was meant to reassure interstellar travellers facing the unknown, it feels equally relevant for today’s managers, who often find themselves overwhelmed by an endless barrage of tasks. From repetitive administrative duties to back-to-back meetings that could have been condensed into a simple email, managers are constantly juggling story points, performance metrics, and deadlines that seem to multiply by the minute.
This is where intelligent AI (artificial intelligence)-powered “co-workers" or AI virtual assistants could step in, revolutionising management by automating a wide range of business processes from end to end and freeing up valuable time for human teams to focus on strategic initiatives and more creative thinking.