When AI joins the team: The future of management

Working together

As AI co-workers collaborate with human teams, managers need to adjust their skills to lead effectively in this new setup, where both people and AI-driven processes work together. To deliver the best results, managers will have to find the right balance between AI’s capabilities and the unique strengths of their teams, eventually evolving into a “director" role that oversees this combined workforce. This shift allows managers to focus more on strategic goals and drive greater value. Those who don’t adapt to these changes may risk becoming irrelevant in the evolving workplace.