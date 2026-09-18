How AI-generated tutorials have led to a confidence crisis among hobbyists

"Dheere dheere hum AI ke chakkar mein itni buri tarah se phas jayenge, humne socha nahin tha (never thought we’d get caught in the web of AI).” Sahbaj Ahmad’s now-viral reel, titled “AI gamla”, opens with this voice-over to set the context for his ordeal. The 26-year-old vlogger had watched an Instagram tutorial and tried to make a vase from paper cups and cement. “My house is getting renovated, so I had construction material and decided to give it a go,” says the driver-for-hire from Chatra district in Jharkhand. Three days later, he had made something that, in his words, looked nothing like the video but resembled the “coronavirus logo”.
“My first thought was that I lacked the skill,” says Ahmad, who has 87,000 followers on Instagram. He was nursing cuts on his hand from the attempt when a friend pointed out that the video looked AI-generated. Ahmad then posted about the mess and captioned it “AI gamla”. The reel has 8.3 million views, 166,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments, most of them laughing along, even as he speaks of the lost opportunity of earning a “dihari” (daily wage) during this period.
One could argue the stakes are low here compared with AI-generated misinformation about politics, health or money. AI-generated tutorials on stitching, painting, crocheting, and carpentry are flooding social media, making crafters at every skill level second-guess skills they have spent years building. Not too long ago, the “do not try this at home” warning belonged to physical stunts where the danger was visible. AI has extended it to crocheting, painting and carpentry. Except nobody labels them as such because what you lose isn’t a limb, but the confidence in your own hands.
Take Kahaan Patel’s experience. The 14-year-old student was duped by an AI-generated crocheting pattern of a dragon that he got off a legitimate site for design references. “At first I assumed I was missing something. Then I zoomed in and noticed the stitches disappearing. It really made me unsure of my skills even though I’ve been doing this for five years,” says Patel from Vadodara.
“I still can’t reliably tell an AI pattern from a real one,” he adds. Patel estimates they’ve gone from about a quarter of the references he came across a year ago to around 60% today.
A 2024 article in Craft Industry Alliance, a US trade publication, noted that a search for raccoon crochet pattern on Etsy found three of the top 8 results to be AI-generated. Etsy permits AI-generated work as long as it’s disclosed. The problem, notes Patel, is that a lot of these AI patterns are marketed as “beginner-friendly”. “So people are going to think we’re not cut out for it. It is disheartening for them.” He’s stopped taking chances, too. He now buys from a handful of designers he trusts and asks his twin brother, who also crochets, to vet anything new before he starts. “It leads to less experimentation,” Patel says.
REACTING TO FAILURE
Watching has always made things look easier than they are. Michael Kardas, assistant professor of management and human resources at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, co-authored a 2018 paper published in Psychological Science titled Easier Seen Than Done, in which people who repeatedly watched others perform a skill grew more confident they could do it themselves, though they didn’t get better at it. Participants who watched someone juggle three bowling pins came away at least moderately confident they could manage it; simply handing them the pins was enough to correct that, before a single throw.
“If a skill verges on being impossible or beyond a person’s physical capabilities, it is possible that the fluency of observing another person’s success might diverge even more from the disfluency of trying it yourself,” says Kardas.
In other words, the brain treats AI-induced failure differently from ordinary failure, where you know you just need more practice. Kelly Lambert, professor of behavioural neuroscience at the University of Richmond, Virginia, explains: “With connections between an area of the brain involved with rewards, called the nucleus accumbens, and the central area of the brain known to be involved in movement, called the striatum, rich connections are likely made when physical effort leads to rewarding outcomes.” These associations aren’t established if the outcome is never experienced, says Lambert.
“Humans have complex cortex and neural networks that support the emergence of sophisticated ideas that may keep us working toward a goal even when there are false starts,” she clarifies. Even so, eventually the positive emotional benefits aren’t realised if the outcome doesn’t meet expectations, adds Lambert. “In fact, our brains are sensitive to how outcomes compare to expectations and recalibrate accordingly if the resulting reward or outcome doesn’t meet our expectations.”
Shivani Srivastava’s experience speaks to this directly. “I had downloaded a finger knitting blanket pattern which did not end up looking like the expected product because the ratios of stitches and purls and colour change instructions were wildly off and misaligned,” says the 29-year-old data scientist from Gurugram.
“The same happened with an amigurumi (Japanese craft) crochet pattern for beginners,” she adds. Then she saw a Pinterest video of kinetic origami that merges paper folding with robotics to create interactive sculptures. “I was about to buy the electronic supplies when my brother, who has studied electronics, pointed out the reference is AI because the process is scientifically impossible.”
Srivastava also runs textured-painting workshops, where students now turn up with bookmarked references they want to learn to reproduce. “So many are AI-generated,” she notes. “They want to know the learning path to get there, but there isn’t one.” For one painting, she had to tell a student that they would need to program a robot to paint that way, as no human hand makes those strokes. “Four years ago, the DIWhy subreddit had fun entries about why someone is creating something. Now it is calling out AI stuff,” adds Srivastava.
A WIN FOR SOME
What’s frustrating for the consumer is profitable for those putting out AI-generated DIY videos. “Many of these videos carry brand sponsorships and name the brand of tools they have supposedly used,” says Abhishek Dubey, a UX and design consultant at IIT Delhi. “They hook you in by saying that you can make something extraordinary even if you don’t know the ABCs of design. If you’re not able to make it, you blame yourself. They don’t lose anything.”
Most of these videos ask users to write “Send instructions” in comments so the comments calling them out as AI-generated are either buried or simply deleted. Dubey says students discover mid-project that the reference they built from was AI-generated. “One student at a design institute had a nervous breakdown and had to be counselled for three days,” he recalls.
Susan Luckman finds all this ironic. Luckman is the professor of culture and creative industries at Adelaide University.“Before the internet, the barriers to making (things with hands) were time and more importantly, knowledge.” YouTube filled that gap. Young people found crafts online. Even professional craftspeople, she says, admit to teaching themselves new skills from videos by experienced makers. “The same platforms are now the source of the problem at hand.” Platforms have started asking creators to disclose AI use. But a disclosure label tells you a machine was involved, not that the object is impossible to make, as in the case of DIY tutorials. Etsy did not respond to emailed queries from Lounge. Meta shared background information on its AI labelling and India compliance policies but did not answer specific questions.
All this is unlikely to kill people’s desire to make things, though, says Lambert, speaking from a behavioural neuroscience vantage. “If AI tutorials keep proving unreliable, they’ll become less appealing.” She points to how this is leading many to pivot to in-person instruction and group hobby engagement instead. “Hobbies seem to be healthy for the brain as they increase a sense of agency and control in a world that seems increasingly out of our control—and social interaction also gives the brain a boost, leading to increased oxytocin that decreases stress responses,” Lambert adds.
Ahmad is getting there via a different route. After the “AI gamla” went viral, people from his village started coming to him with requests. They had seen the thing that looked like the “coronavirus logo” and were impressed anyway. He now goes looking for AI tutorials, attempts them and films what actually happens. “It is partly to show people what isn’t possible and partly because it’s funny,” he says. The views are good, and the Facebook cross-posts pay a little.