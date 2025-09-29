Want Gens X, Y and Z to match vibes at work? Use AI
As Gen Z workers help their senior colleagues get up to speed with new tech, a space is being created for better collaboration
The other day, as I was waiting for a colleague to join a video call, a notetaker app knocked on the virtual door of the meeting room, asking to be let in. I am a big believer of using AI tools to boost productivity, especially when it comes to streamlining cumbersome, repetitive, and low fidelity, boring tasks. But I am wary of outsourcing my attention to a virtual assistant entirely.