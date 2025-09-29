Want Gens X, Y and Z to match vibes at work? Use AI

On the one hand, AI tools can fire up your motivation by brainstorming with you and taking the tedium away from the daily grind. On the other hand, these agents can also make you lazy and feckless, eroding the precious skillsets you have built over decades of hard work. It is only from repeated trials and errors that you can figure out where to set the boundary between machine intelligence and human innovation. Even so, it’s impossible to mark a threshold once and for all. Less than a decade ago, you would rely on your intuitive sense of direction to navigate your way around your city. Now it’s unthinkable to not have the GPS on even when you are driving back home.