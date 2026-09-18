AI fakes, real feelings: How fabricated content is reshaping online trust and perception

Badhawan deployed 15 members from his staff and sought the assistance of local media and police to trace the origins of the image that had gone viral by then. In a few hours, the digital breadcrumbs led them to a teenager who put Badhawan’s suspicions to rest. The image was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). What surprised him was not that an AI-generated image had gone viral, but the villagers, who lived in the area for decades and knew that a lion sighting was an almost impossible occurrence, continued to circulate it. “People were enjoying the spectacle,” he says. Its virality was proof enough. “Many knew that the image was not real. But there is an inherent thrill to wildlife-related content. It evokes a sense of wonder, which compels them to share and forward,” he says.