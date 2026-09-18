AI fakes, real feelings: How fabricated content is reshaping online trust and perception

Eight months ago, on a warm afternoon, the Barabanki forest division in Uttar Pradesh was inundated with calls from residents. Shahpur, a small village in the district, had reportedly witnessed its first lion sighting. It was not a villager who spotted the giant cat during his morning stroll. Instead, it surfaced in a photograph that rapidly spread across WhatsApp groups and other social media: a majestic lion standing tall with its mane glowing in the morning sun. It was very reminiscent of The Lion King.
Eight months ago, on a warm afternoon, the Barabanki forest division in Uttar Pradesh was inundated with calls from residents. Shahpur, a small village in the district, had reportedly witnessed its first lion sighting. It was not a villager who spotted the giant cat during his morning stroll. Instead, it surfaced in a photograph that rapidly spread across WhatsApp groups and other social media: a majestic lion standing tall with its mane glowing in the morning sun. It was very reminiscent of The Lion King.
The image then reached the divisional forest officer of Barabanki, Akash Deep Badhawan, who remained surprisingly calm. “I have been working in wildlife for a long time. I know my animals,” says Badhawan, a second-generation Indian forest service officer from the 2016 batch. “It was almost impossible for this species of lion to be spotted here,” he says. To him, it was as implausible as spotting a polar bear in the Sahara. “The moment I looked at it, I knew it was fake,” he says. Recognising the image as fake was the easy part. Stopping its spread wasn’t.
The image then reached the divisional forest officer of Barabanki, Akash Deep Badhawan, who remained surprisingly calm. “I have been working in wildlife for a long time. I know my animals,” says Badhawan, a second-generation Indian forest service officer from the 2016 batch. “It was almost impossible for this species of lion to be spotted here,” he says. To him, it was as implausible as spotting a polar bear in the Sahara. “The moment I looked at it, I knew it was fake,” he says. Recognising the image as fake was the easy part. Stopping its spread wasn’t.
Badhawan deployed 15 members from his staff and sought the assistance of local media and police to trace the origins of the image that had gone viral by then. In a few hours, the digital breadcrumbs led them to a teenager who put Badhawan’s suspicions to rest. The image was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). What surprised him was not that an AI-generated image had gone viral, but the villagers, who lived in the area for decades and knew that a lion sighting was an almost impossible occurrence, continued to circulate it. “People were enjoying the spectacle,” he says. Its virality was proof enough. “Many knew that the image was not real. But there is an inherent thrill to wildlife-related content. It evokes a sense of wonder, which compels them to share and forward,” he says.
Videos of an elephant rescuing a tiger during floods. A dramatic video showing a leopard chasing a train and attacking a passenger in Amravati. A man rescuing an owl from a blazing fire. Fact checkers debunk them as AI-generated. Creators carry disclaimers. Viewers acknowledge they are fake in the comments section. Yet, they attract millions of views and shares. The reason for the surfeit of such content is almost straightforward. A simple prompt can generate a continuous stream of emotionally driven spectacle at literally no cost, and platforms amplify it for the one thing they are designed to achieve: engagement.
Arguments around AI-generated images and videos have focused largely on deception, a growing concern that fabricated media would blur the fine line between fact and fiction, spread disinformation and make one grow increasingly suspicious of photographic evidence. Take the case of the AI-generated image of the Prime Minister shaking hands with Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke during the height of the Gen Z protests in July. It falsely indicated that the movement had reached a common understanding with the very government it was challenging.
The Barabanki case adds another layer. Millions of people are sharing AI-generated images not because they perceive them to be real. They are knowingly uploading, forwarding, and commenting on seemingly obvious synthetic images, because they find them emotionally persuasive. Believability is not a prerequisite for sharing anymore. For fact-checkers and journalists who verify misinformation daily, this shift has become apparent.
Until a few years ago, AI-generated images were largely used to influence political ideology and election campaigns. In 2024, AI-generated videos of actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh criticising the Prime Minister and urging the public to vote for the opposition Congress Party, went viral. In another incident the same year, politician M. Karunanidhi appeared before a live audience to deliver an 8-minute speech expressing his admiration for his son M.K. Stalin, the then chief minister of Tamil Nadu, on his able leadership. Karunanidhi died in 2018, and the convincing, moving video was AI-generated.
According to Sumit Dubey, South Asia digital verification editor for Agence France-Presse’s Fact Check vertical, what makes these videos compelling is that they are engineered around emotion rather than accuracy. Users knowingly share fake content on social media, arguing that they capture an emotional reality. “Most AI-generated content around earthquakes, floods, rescue operations have a humane side to it. People engage with such content because it evokes emotions of fear, hope or awe. Users often reshare videos with a message of hope, even leaving ‘prayers’ in the comment section of a calamitous video,” explains Dubey.
That engagement is exactly what algorithms favour. “Viewers often say that even if purported visuals from a calamity turn out to be synthetic, the event may not have happened exactly like this, but it could have. They see it as a representative visual,” he says. This logic was on display early last year when millions watched compilations of AI-generated videos showing firefighters rescuing wild animals— expressing fear and respite with almost Pixar-like expressions—from the wildfires in Los Angeles. Archis Chowdhury, assistant editor for AI and data at BOOM Fact Check, says, “The images defied physics and common sense entirely. Yet, they got thousands of likes.” One clip showed a firefighter carrying two bears, with the limbs of one of the bears missing. Yet, a user on X acknowledged the footage as AI before saying that firefighters nevertheless deserved recognition for saving animals.
AS LONG AS IT FEELS REAL
“Most people probably do not care whether something is real, as long as it feels real to them. If the visuals spark an emotional response, that translates into shares and likes,” says Chowdhury. This response is easily achievable today because AI has dramatically removed barriers to producing emotional content. Images once needed meticulous editing acumen, expensive equipment and even luck. Today, a lion can appear anywhere, even in a village that has never seen one. “Visuals are far easier to create or edit now. The skill required is minimal—a written prompt as opposed to actual Photoshop skills,” says Chowdhury.
The fake animals weren’t cases in isolation. During the tragic floods in Nepal in August, AI-generated images of elephants rescuing children and another one of raging rivers sweeping away children were circulated alongside genuine disaster images. Another viral image, in the aftermath of the Air-India crash last year, showed the aircraft ablaze above a residential building; another depicting wreckage in front of a misspelt sign—“Ahmedad airport”. Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, AI-enhanced versions of a real image of a female survivor sitting next to the body of her slain husband amplified the horror of a devastating tragedy. None of those images were real, but the drama made it viral. In moments of mass hysteria during national tragedies, these images raise the emotional stakes, sometimes more than real images do.
Such AI slop can be remarkably difficult to regulate at scale. Most deepfakes appear plausible without making an explicit false claim, due to which they slip through the cracks of platform moderation. Most platforms still rely on automated detection and voluntary labelling by creators, but a fresh AI variation made with a simple crop here or an edit there, could easily evade guardrails. And by the time factcheckers come onboard, the image has already spread far and wide. Sam Gregory, former executive director at human rights organisation Witness and a technologist fighting on the front lines against deepfakes, is less worried about an exaggerated animal rescue than the cumulative effect of living in a visual environment saturated with synthetic content.
Gregory works with journalists and human rights defenders who film police violence, war crimes and land grabs. Their footage arrives into feeds saturated with fabrication, and that steadily devalues real evidence. The growing popularity of AI imagery has complicated an old assumption: seeing is believing. For centuries, photographs have carried heft, documenting wars, political landmarks, wildlife, disasters, destruction and history, retaining singular authority. AI has disrupted that; photographs now compete for attention alongside synthetic images that are more dramatic, cinematic and emotionally compelling than reality itself. “We were right to worry about the hyper-realistic or high-profile deepfake, but now we need to worry about how the flood of lower-quality fakes both swamps our information environment and the mechanisms we have to verify the real,” says Gregory. Synthetic media, he adds, doesn’t need to be undetectable to do damage; it just needs to arrive faster and in greater volume before anyone can verify.
RESHAPING PERCEPTION
We’re still in the early days of knowing how a massive volume of fabricated videos impacts our understanding of real videos when they co-exist with real imagery. Could the constant exposure gradually reshape our perception about what looks authentic, leaving us cynical about real photos and videos from journalists, activists and eyewitnesses? This would also make us less certain of media that is genuine. The immediate fallout is the erosion of trust, especially among younger audiences who consume global events through social media, and when authentic images and inauthentic ones appear side by side, scepticism becomes a default reflex.
“With increase in realism and personalisation, there is not a clear line between obviously fabricated videos, seamlessly fabricated videos and authentic photos and videos. Much of it depends on the context in which you receive them,” says Gregory. Journalists and human rights defenders therefore are increasingly turning to labelling footage and using provenance tools to demonstrate “not AI” since audiences are becoming more speculative about all content, proving authenticity is now the burden on frontline witnesses.
Gregory argues that platforms have an urgent responsibility too. The real challenge, he says, is the sheer volume of synthetic data flooding people’s feeds bogging authentic media down. AI produces the definitive image of an event—the perfect victim, the perfect war scene, the perfect flood zone, the perfect rescue—that resonates with an audience’s identity, reaches them on platforms prioritised for engagement and is consumed for emotional and political confirmation. “If we broaden a platform’s responsibility to reflect on our ‘right to reality’ online, it becomes apparent that this right is being abused for profit and partisan gain.”
One solution is “Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity” (C2PA)—an open technical standard that helps users to trace the origin, history, and edits of digital content. Gregory believes that alongside C2PA, platforms need to devise systems that clamp down the monetisation of AI slop and place limits on its algorithmic amplification. Another attribute of human cognition is that emotional features in videos or pictures can influence attention and evaluative processing rapidly, sometimes before full deliberate appraisal.
Stephan Lewandowsky, professor of cognitive psychology at the University of Bristol, has spent much of his career studying misinformation and why it persists even after it has been corrected. “At first glance, the danger arising from deepfake images or videos is straightforward: deepfakes make us believe something that is not true. However, the problem is more pernicious. A picture or video rarely overpowers us—instead, it slips past our defences and leaves behind an impression that can outlast the realisation that we observed a fake.” An image, he explains, is absorbed almost instantly, and the mind quietly mistakes that ease for truth. “What is effortless to take in tends to feel true,” cites Lewandowsky, in his soon-to-be published paper co-authored with Simon Clark, titled (Fake) Pictures are worth a thousand trolls, commissioned by the German government’s Federal Agency for Civic Education.
Clark has extensively researched how deepfake videos influence our beliefs and actions, even when they are known to be fake. In a series of three preregistered experiments, 673 participants were shown a deepfake video of an actor confessing to a crime or a moral transgression, preceded by a warning stating that the video was a deepfake. Lewandowsky and Clark found that many participants relied on the content of deepfake confession despite being warned that it is fake. Their findings suggest that transparency is insufficient to entirely negate the influence of deepfake videos.
Psychologists call this the “continued influence effect”, which refers to the observation that people keep being swayed by information that has been identified as false, even if people acknowledge and believe the correction. “People often construct a mental model of the world by integrating new information into the growing model. If one of those pieces later turns out to be false, then knowing its falsity leaves a gaping hole in one’s understanding of the world. To avoid that disruption, the mind continues to rely on information, even if… they know it is false,” write Clark and Lewandowsky.
Back in Barabanki, the forest department resumed its usual duties. The crisis was averted. There was never a lion lurking in the fields. The young creator was let off with a warning. He may not have created a sophisticated photograph. But what he created was more striking: a believable possibility. For a moment, the villagers wondered: What if there really is a lion? In today’s digital landscape, reality is no longer just competing with misinformation. It is competing with synthetic media designed to be more emotionally compelling than reality itself—even when everyone knows it is fake.
Viren Naidu is a Mumbai-based independent journalist reporting on the intersection of gender, politics, culture and social justice.