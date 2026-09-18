AI fakes, real feelings: How fabricated content is reshaping online trust and perception

The image then reached the divisional forest officer of Barabanki, Akash Deep Badhawan, who remained surprisingly calm. “I have been working in wildlife for a long time. I know my animals,” says Badhawan, a second-generation Indian forest service officer from the 2016 batch. “It was almost impossible for this species of lion to be spotted here,” he says. To him, it was as implausible as spotting a polar bear in the Sahara. “The moment I looked at it, I knew it was fake,” he says. Recognising the image as fake was the easy part. Stopping its spread wasn’t.