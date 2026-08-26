AI in healthcare: Are we losing trust in doctors and therapists?

My maternal granddad was a doctor who practised medicine and saw patients into his mid-80s. The patients loved and trusted him and he knew everything about their families and medical history. Patients would often knock on his door in the middle of the night. As I grew older I began to think that the connection, empathy and interaction with his patients gave him joy.

Years later, after I got married, I lived with my in-laws and watched my father -in-law practise as a doctor. He spoke of the patients he saw, and how his intuition, which was pattern recognition, came from a relationship with the patient built on mindful listening, hearing the unsaid, the cultural nuances, and understanding the patient’s world. In the last few days I have found myself wondering what these two doctors would say if they witnessed how artificial intelligence is changing the profession.

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While AI offers advantages like transcribing notes and organising medical information, I wonder if there is a slow and steady decline in the trust people place in their general or specialised physicians. I see a pattern where people increasingly rely on AI for their medical reports, diagnoses, and checking side effects of medicines. I see this across general medicine, psychiatry, therapy, dermatology and nutrition, where more and more clients come into the session with a diagnosis—often data or “evidence” they found online—and then ask for a specific treatment plan they feel fits accurately.

From a medical professional’s perspective, this may indicate that the client/patient has already become anchored to a particular diagnosis and a pre-determined treatment approach.

As a therapist, I know that in these moments we encounter resistance and trust feels fragile, leaving little room to genuinely understand the person in front of us. There seems to be an urgency and sometimes the interaction feels transactional and dehumanised.

While a clear treatment plan is important, a meaningful therapeutic relationship develops through the process of understanding what brings a client to therapy—one grounded in care, openness and compassion. I remember a doctor friend telling me, “As a physician, your relationship with the patient helps you not only diagnose them but also offer suggestions and alternatives based on their values and lifestyle, and most importantly, make ethical decisions.”

Whether it is a therapist’s office or a doctor’s clinic, when we enter these spaces expecting only a prescription or a four-step plan, we are depersonalising care and making it mechanistic. In doing so, we can lose the relational aspects of care—empathy, exploration, warmth, and human connection.

Our increased reliance on AI comes at a high cost: delayed treatment, self-diagnosis and misdiagnosis. AI often lends itself to confirmation bias. This is because AI directly responds to the prompts we use. More often than not the prompts aren’t challenged.

AI is designed to be sycophantic—it often reinforces or flatters the user. It’s a dangerous slope because we risk creating echo chambers and navigating the world with certainty on topics like medicine and mental health even though we are not experts. In my practice, this pattern is reflected in increase in cyberchondria—which is health anxiety exacerbated by hours spent online looking for medical information, research papers and sourcing medicines on one’s own.

While AI is here to stay, the question to ask is how can we retain the sacredness of human interaction and trust. Artist and author Oliver Jeffers in Begin Again uses the phrase “islands of isolation” and I wonder in the age of AI, if we are all going to be reduced to that, if not already?

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For me doctors who work are ones who see me as a person rather than just the symptoms I come with. Trust in healthcare works both ways. As patients and clients, we also have a role to play in building that trust, just as doctors do.