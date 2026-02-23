India’s AI ambitions hinge on last-mile execution, not ideology

On the opening day of what was supposed to be the world's largest AI summit—the first in the Global South at this scale—the future showed up looking chaotic.

More than 80,000 people reportedly descended on Bharat Mandapam at once and the infrastructure couldn’t handle it. Digital passes wouldn’t scan, WiFi kept dropping out, and delegates stood queuing for hours in Delhi’s winter sun. Some people waited three hours just to get through the doors. At a summit meant to showcase practical deployment and real-world impact, even basic connectivity fell apart.

The irony was instructive. This was not a meeting about abstract ethics or distant technological risks. Unlike earlier gatherings in Bletchley Park, Seoul, or Paris, which centred on AI safety, governance, and existential concerns, this summit emphasized implementation and impact. If execution is the theme, execution becomes the test. The queues snaking across Bharat Mandapam’s perimeter were the first examination.

Much of the global conversation around India’s AI strategy has focused on ideology, on the notion of a “third way” between America’s market-led model and China’s state-driven approach. But the opening day suggested that India’s defining challenge may be less about choosing frameworks and more about making things work reliably for millions of people simultaneously.

India does not lack ambition. The country enters the AI era with an advantage most countries don’t have: population-scale digital infrastructure already in place. Aadhaar covers over 1.4 billion residents, UPI processes billions of transactions monthly, and DigiLocker stores official health documents for hundreds of millions. Few nations possess digital rails this extensive, and in principle, AI deployed on top of them could transform welfare delivery, healthcare access, education, and financial inclusion far faster than countries still building foundational systems.

But scale is a double-edged sword and magnifies both strengths and weaknesses. When systems operate at national scale, small failures cascade. A glitch that might frustrate thousands elsewhere can affect millions here. The summit demonstrated this in real time, not as hypothetical risk but as lived experience for delegates standing in the sun wondering whether their credentials would scan.

To its credit, the government responded quickly. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw publicly apologized and announced a “war room” to manage crowd flow and connectivity, and from what we saw, access seemed to improve on subsequent days. This revealed something important about India’s governance model: strain under sudden pressure, followed by rapid course correction.

Yet the last-mile challenge persisted in smaller ways. Heading to an off-site reception on the evening of Day 2, I ended up waiting nearly an hour for transport that kept not arriving. The venue was maybe ten minutes away at a five-star hotel, but Delhi traffic turned it into a 45-minute slog through evening congestion.

The summit’s sheer size blurred the line between policy forum and public expo. International attendees remarked on its unusual openness and magnitude, with one senior technology executive describing it as “closer to a trade fair than a conventional summit.” This scale is intentional. India is pitching itself not just as a place that makes rules, but as somewhere technologies actually have to work for wildly different populations across multiple languages, different literacy levels, and patchy connectivity. Which makes what India’s attempting fundamentally different from the US or China.

America excels at private innovation, China excels at centralized rollout, but India is attempting large-scale technological transformation within a democratic, heterogeneous society where participation itself is part of the model, where systems cannot simply be imposed but must be negotiated and adapted to populations that speak hundreds of languages and operate at vastly different levels of digital literacy.

If systems can function reliably here, under these conditions, they can function almost anywhere. That may be India’s most compelling argument for technological leadership—not the sophistication of its models but the simple fact of deployment at a scale and complexity few other nations must navigate.

The emphasis on practical impact also reflects India’s developmental realities. Unlike wealthier economies where AI can afford to be a productivity tool, India must simultaneously drive growth, create jobs, and expand access to services for a vast population. AI therefore cannot be a luxury. It must augment human capacity in ways that matter to people who cannot absorb failure: helping teachers reach more students when there aren’t enough teachers, helping health workers triage more patients when clinics are overwhelmed, helping farmers access timely advice when weather patterns become unpredictable.

Success won’t be about how sophisticated the models are or how good the governance frameworks look on paper. It’ll be about everyday things getting better: Can people access services more easily? Is bureaucracy less of a nightmare? Does time saved actually translate into real economic opportunity? These are delivery questions, not ideological ones.

We tend to think of technological leadership as breakthroughs—faster chips, smarter models, big announcements. But most people experience transformation through boring daily interactions. Paying bills, booking appointments, accessing benefits. The small frictions that either build trust or wear it down. The opening-day chaos wasn’t just embarrassing; it was a preview of what India actually needs to get right.

The country has already proven it can build digital infrastructure at massive scale. What’s harder is making sure systems work smoothly when they’re under real pressure: not in controlled demos with cherry-picked users, but when millions of people show up at once expecting things to just work. This matters more than it might sound, because it’s what determines whether technological progress means anything in people’s actual lives.

India’s “third way” in AI will not ultimately be defined by speeches about sovereignty or global positioning, nor by attendance figures or joint declarations. It’ll come down to whether the trains run on time for 1.4 billion people using systems that need to work every single day, not just when there are ministers and cameras around.

If AI layered onto India’s digital rails actually makes everyday life easier, faster, more fair, the model will prove itself. Other countries will want to learn from it not because of speeches made in New Delhi but because of what got delivered in small towns and villages nobody’s paying attention to. If it doesn’t work, no amount of talk will make up for it.

The queues outside Bharat Mandapam weren’t just people waiting to get into a conference. They were a reminder that the future doesn’t arrive through slogans. It arrives through systems that either work or don’t. India has built the rails. Now comes the unglamorous part: proving the last mile actually functions.

Nishad Sanzagiri is a writer and consultant at the intersection of geopolitical advisory, strategic communications and public affairs, who splits his time between London and Goa.

