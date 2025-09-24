The risk of relying on AI for emotional support
An AI chatbot may seem like an ally but it shuts us off from family and friends and undermines the science of therapy
A 47-year-old male client in therapy says he got into an argument with his partner over something trivial. “Generally, to cool down, I’d go for a long shower or watch something funny. This time, I started chatting with a generic AI bot—our conversation lasted for three hours. I typed the details of the fight, tonality and it kept offering various perspectives."