Using AI in workflow to make work less stressful
SummaryWorkflow redesign powered by AI frees employees to concentrate on more strategic tasks
Of all daily tasks, only a few contribute to true productivity. The majority of our workload is filled with routine, repetitive tasks that become exhausting over time. These mundane activities, like applying for leave, submitting reports or assigning tasks, sap energy and distract from more important and strategic work, and consume valuable time, leaving employees feeling drained and less focused on what really matters.
Workflow redesign, enhanced by AI, eliminates or automates rote tasks, streamlining operations and freeing employees to focus on higher-value work.