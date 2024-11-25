Using AI in workflow to make work less stressful

Of all daily tasks, only a few contribute to true productivity. The majority of our workload is filled with routine, repetitive tasks that become exhausting over time. These mundane activities, like applying for leave, submitting reports or assigning tasks, sap energy and distract from more important and strategic work, and consume valuable time, leaving employees feeling drained and less focused on what really matters.

Workflow redesign, enhanced by AI, eliminates or automates rote tasks, streamlining operations and freeing employees to focus on higher-value work.

To fully harness this human-AI synergy, it’s essential to understand what workflows entail.

What Are Workflows?

Workflows are structured sequences of tasks designed to achieve a specific goal, ensuring smooth and efficient operation of various organisational processes. These workflows can range from simple approval systems to complex, multi-departmental processes. There are several types of workflows. Here are some of them:

Sequential workflow: A linear process where tasks are completed in a set order. An example is an employee onboarding process, where each step, from document submission to team introductions, must happen one after the other.

Parallel workflows: Tasks that can be performed simultaneously, such as handling different facets of a project by separate teams working at the same time.

Rules-based workflows: These are conditional workflows, triggered by certain criteria, such as an automatic email being sent when a task is completed.

Collaborative workflows with AI agents: AI agents work alongside human employees to make decisions and complete tasks. They assess situations, communicate with each other, and collaborate with team members to ensure smooth task execution and end to end process completion.

The role of AI

One of the most significant benefits AI offers is its ability to automate tasks that currently bog down employees.

This level of automation doesn’t just save time, it improves accuracy, ensures compliance, and enhances overall employee satisfaction. Let’s take a common workplace scenario to understand this in action.

Consider the traditional leave application process: Navigating a leave management system, selecting dates, providing reasons, and emailing a manager. The manager then approves, assigns coverage, and updates project timelines. With AI, instead of juggling multiple systems, the employee could simply state, “I would like to apply for leave from (date) to (date) for (reason)." AI understands the request and automates each step—checking leave balances, sending approval requests, assigning tasks to a colleague, updating the employee’s status, and securing final approval—all in a single, seamless interaction.

AI agents are intelligent systems that perform tasks while interacting with humans and other AI systems. For instance, in Accounts Payable, these agents can analyse cash flow trends and collaborate with other AI agents to generate predictive analytics. They also facilitate n-way matching (a technique that designates matching between multiple types of files) by comparing purchase orders, invoices, and receiving reports for validation. By flagging discrepancies for human review, this collaborative approach streamlines operations and enables quicker, data-driven decisions.

Enhancing Productivity

AI’s role in workflow automation goes beyond efficiency—it also directly impacts employee well-being. AI-automated workflows contribute to a healthier work-life balance by reducing the mental load associated with routine processes.

For example, in HR workflows, AI can automate the entire onboarding process, from generating offer letters to setting up new hires in internal systems and arranging training schedules. This automation frees HR professionals to focus on employee engagement and talent development, fostering a more supportive and growth-oriented work culture.

AI’s ability to automate and optimise workflows is transforming the way businesses operate. By taking over the mundane, repetitive tasks that consume so much of employees’ time, AI allows teams to focus on what truly matters—strategic initiatives, creative problem-solving, and personal growth.

Sanjeev Menon is the co-founder and head of product and tech at E42.

Write to lounge@livemint.com