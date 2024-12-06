Air pollution is a national problem. Can you live with it?

Over 1,000km away in Udaipur, Ravi Gulati, 55, his wife and their daughter, 4, are settling into a new rented home, where the AQI is in the 150-170 range. This is their second move this year in the hope of better air for the child. From March to June, they were in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur but decided to relocate from the hills “because of lack of extracurricular activities for my kid," says Gulati, co-founder of Delhi-based not-for-profit Manzil that works on education for children from low-income groups. Both parents work remotely. “Udaipur has better schooling and community. Plus, since I don’t do air travel (to reduce carbon footprint), it’s easier to get to Delhi (where his parents live) from Udaipur when required. Clean air is one of the basic things you can give your child. There are trade-offs but it’s about whether you are willing to pay the price."