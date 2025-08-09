From Ajanta and Ellora to luxury farmstays: Embracing slow travel in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad
Luxury farmstays and bespoke dining experiences are transforming travel in Aurangabad, home to Ajanta and Ellora Caves
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton was the first guest at Dhyaana Farms in February 2023 but it took several months for the luxury farmstay in Verul, Maharashtra, to open for guests. Two years later, this 14-acre property with just five rooms has transformed itself into an oasis of biodiversity in the arid lands of Aurangabad.
Neem and banyan trees border the organic farms that supply 80% of what the guests eat. Native trees, including papaya, banana and pomegranate, are ripe for the plucking. Milk and butter come from Gir cows on the property. Rescued Marwari horses take guests on rides through the grasslands surrounding the farm.