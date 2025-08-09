While global flavours have made their way to all our tables, the charm of farmstays is their connection to rural India. Everywhere we travelled, we saw men in white dhotis and kurtas with distinctive white caps or pehtas. Women vendors near the caves wore beautiful noserings with nauvari saris. Near Ellora are weaving centres that sell himroo and Paithani saris with their distinct peacock and parrot designs. Himroo was patronised by Mohammed Tughlaq and is similar to the khinkhwab with its mango-paisley designs. Paithanis, whose history can be traced back to the Satavahanas who were patrons of Ajanta, thrived under the Peshwa rule.