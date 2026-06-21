Akshay Chavan’s ‘The Wealth Networks’ explores how ancient India shaped global commerce

Unlikely forces like lore and archaeology coalesce elsewhere in a delightful jugalbandi. Consider how the book recounts the myth of Rishi Agastya stopping the growth of the Vindhya mountains. In the legend, Vindhya, hurt that the sun circled Mount Meru and not him, began growing uncontrollably, threatening to block the path of the sun. The gods turned to Agastya, who resolved the crisis by asking Vindhya to bow and remain prostrate until he returned from the south, which he never did. Chavan uses this ancient story as a key to unlock the geography of commerce, for it was precisely this crossing of the Vindhyas that opened the Deccan and the south to the great trading networks of the north, enabling cotton, spice and faith to flow in both directions. This is the book’s singular gift: the ability to make myth do the work of economic analysis, and to make economic analysis feel as vivid as myth.