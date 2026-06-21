Akshay Chavan’s ‘The Wealth Networks’ explores how ancient India shaped global commerce

Some books should not be reviewed, just read and savoured. Akshay Chavan has written exactly such a book in The Wealth Networks, which leaves this reviewer in something of a bind. The reason becomes clear with the first sentence on the very first page: “We begin our journey on the cracked black soil of the Western Deccan, where each step feels like walking on cooled lava, dark, dense, and full of memory.” This is history writing as immersive travel, and with it Chavan carries the reader without pause into Sopara, the land of cotton, and the first of the wealth networks the book explores.
Some books should not be reviewed, just read and savoured. Akshay Chavan has written exactly such a book in The Wealth Networks, which leaves this reviewer in something of a bind. The reason becomes clear with the first sentence on the very first page: “We begin our journey on the cracked black soil of the Western Deccan, where each step feels like walking on cooled lava, dark, dense, and full of memory.” This is history writing as immersive travel, and with it Chavan carries the reader without pause into Sopara, the land of cotton, and the first of the wealth networks the book explores.
He isn’t telling us anything entirely new, because Sven Beckert’s 2014 classic Empire of Cotton already gave us a detailed global account of how, till the 1780s, India was the cotton capital of the world. But it is the joining of the dots, the alchemy of narrative that weaves archaeology, mythology and commerce into a single, seamless tapestry that separates this book from many others on Indian economic history.
He isn’t telling us anything entirely new, because Sven Beckert’s 2014 classic Empire of Cotton already gave us a detailed global account of how, till the 1780s, India was the cotton capital of the world. But it is the joining of the dots, the alchemy of narrative that weaves archaeology, mythology and commerce into a single, seamless tapestry that separates this book from many others on Indian economic history.
Over the course of its pages, we are introduced to 15 such networks through 108 stories. While each vignette is compelling, this structural choice does occasionally feel fragmented. By breaking the narrative into so many distinct pieces, the book sometimes slips into a rapid-fire catalogue of historical trivia, where each story becomes a world unto itself rather than part of a consistent and singular argument. To be fair, the broader economic themes remain connected like beads on an invisible thread of trade.
Pulling on that invisible thread reveals the unexpected nuggets that pop up regularly to add to the delight. Thus, we encounter John Lang, an eccentric Australian exile, novelist and barrister who fought Rani Lakshmibai’s legal battle for control of Jhansi. But why was Jhansi under siege from the British? The answer is again, economics: situated on the main cotton routes connecting Malwa to the Gangetic plain, the kingdom was a critical link in the supply chain feeding the textile mills of England. A footnote in colonial biography becomes, in Chavan’s hands, a node in a global network. We also meet Ram Singh Malam, a shipwrecked sailor rescued by a Dutch ship and taken to Holland, where he learned the European crafts of glass-blowing, enamel work, cannon and gun-making, all of which he brought back to his homeland of Kutch. It is a wonderful insight into how knowledge travelled back and forth from India to the world, enhancing skills and transferring wealth that made the subcontinent among the richest regions on earth.
Even the smallest, stranger facts support the central argument. The true meaning of the Hindi phrase sone pe suhaga, which we casually deploy as the equivalent of the icing on the cake, was gold purified by borax. For much of history, Tibet was the world’s only source of borax; the wealth this trade brought to Tibetan monasteries funded the creation of magnificent silk thangkas and statues cast in bronze and gold. A phrase we use daily carries, without our realising it, the entire weight of a civilisation’s commerce.
Unlikely forces like lore and archaeology coalesce elsewhere in a delightful jugalbandi. Consider how the book recounts the myth of Rishi Agastya stopping the growth of the Vindhya mountains. In the legend, Vindhya, hurt that the sun circled Mount Meru and not him, began growing uncontrollably, threatening to block the path of the sun. The gods turned to Agastya, who resolved the crisis by asking Vindhya to bow and remain prostrate until he returned from the south, which he never did. Chavan uses this ancient story as a key to unlock the geography of commerce, for it was precisely this crossing of the Vindhyas that opened the Deccan and the south to the great trading networks of the north, enabling cotton, spice and faith to flow in both directions. This is the book’s singular gift: the ability to make myth do the work of economic analysis, and to make economic analysis feel as vivid as myth.
What makes The Wealth Networks truly distinctive is that Chavan doesn’t simply map trade routes; he tracks them to their logical conclusion wherein cities and kingdoms rise and fall with the exigencies of geography and commerce. We think of Khajuraho today as a place of exquisite temples, but as the book reveals, Khajuraho made sense first in its geography, sitting on the route linking Bundelkhand’s black cotton soils to the rich cities of the Ganga Yamuna plain. The temples were an expression of the surplus generated by trade. Likewise, silt was the silent assassin of ports. Flourishing Kayal replaced Korkai, then was itself abandoned as it began to choke with silt, giving way to Thoothukudi, whose deeper anchorage offered safer harbour.
The book is equally penetrating about the fundamental architecture of Indian commerce. Temples, Chavan argues, were not merely centres of faith but institutional pillars of the economy, serving as banks, landlords and civic hubs, with their courtyards functioning as bustling marketplaces. And at the heart of this trading civilisation was that uniquely Indian financial instrument, the hundi. Long before the world introduced letters of credit or banker’s checks, this single piece of paper allowed traders to crisscross continents without carrying cash.
At the heart of this evolving economy was human migration, and the book offers a rich analysis of how religious and intellectual capital moved alongside commercial capital. As kingdoms went through upheaval, Brahmins migrated to emerging centres of power where new rulers, seeking to legitimise their conquests, invited them with land grants. The Brahmins brought religious sanction but also practical knowledge of agricultural technologies and trade management, creating a symbiotic relationship that was as much about business as it was about piety.
Ajanta offers perhaps the book’s most memorable instance of this dynamic. Today it seems an isolated tourist oddity, a valley with no palaces, no ports, and no great urban legacy, except for its magnificent caves. The key, as Chavan documents, lies in looking beyond appearances. Fifteen centuries ago, Ajanta was a throbbing crossroads, with hundreds of caravans carrying cotton, silk, spices, and faith heading north and south. The Vakataka rulers commissioned those caves because they stood on the most important trade routes of the age. Commerce, routed through the right geography, created the fluid wealth that built those magnificent frescoes.
Chavan’s background as a Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland and co-founder of multimedia platform Live History India makes him the ideal writer to map these intersections. Backed by an introduction from mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, the text honours the grand tradition of connecting India’s sacred and commercial lives. It also acknowledges its intellectual debts with admirable generosity, crediting Lucien Febvre’s A Geographical Introduction to History for the idea that routes emerged where there was an “active and earnest cooperation between nature and man”. That phrase could serve as the epigraph for the entire volume. Routes did not exist automatically; they had to be created thanks to the human need to trade and bend the physical world to that will.
In a publishing landscape enriched with sweeping global histories, stretching from Yuval Noah Harari’s civilisational overviews to Peter Frankopan’s The Silk Roads, The Wealth Networks offers something more intimate. It provides a dazzling account of how one of the world’s oldest and most sophisticated commercial civilisations actually worked. In doing so, it also reminds every reader that the subcontinent they inhabit was, for most of recorded history, not a backwater waiting to be discovered, but the beating commercial heart of the world.
Sundeep Khanna is a regular Mint columnist and author of the recent book Made in India: The Story of Desh Bandhu Gupta, Lupin and Indian Pharma.