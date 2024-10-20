Trekking Albania’s Theth-Valbonë trail

It shares a border with Greece, is a convenient boat ride away across the Adriatic Sea from Italy and not much of a drive from Dubrovnik in southern Croatia. Yet, Albania is a bit of a dark horse when it comes to Indian travellers. This shouldn’t necessarily be the case: the Balkan nation, whose biggest airport in its capital city Tirana is named after Mother Teresa, has great mountains in the north that offer brilliant hiking, and busy beaches in the south to laze in the sun.

Ever since things became expensive in Croatia after the country’s switch to the Euro last year, Albania has emerged as a runaway hit among Europeans seeking affordable adventures and holidays. The convenient part of visiting Albania is that its currency, the Albanian Lek, is almost the same value as the Rupee, and that saves us all the mental math and conversions that come with foreign holidays. Getting there is rather convenient too—there are direct flights on the low-cost carrier Wizz Air from Abu Dhabi and Doha and Fly Dubai from Dubai.

The beach towns of Saranda, Vlorë, Ksamil and Himarë in southern Albania have become popular among European tourists, and that’s led to a spike in prices as far as restaurants and bars are concerned. After a hot and uncomfortable summer in France, warm, crowded and expensive was a combination I was expressly avoiding. So, I dashed to the mountains in northern Albania, where one of the most popular things to do is to hike in the Albanian Alps.

By doing so, I found myself in the charming city of Shkodër, about 2 hours from Tirana, on the foothills of the Albanian Alps near Lake Skadar, which spans from Albania to Montenegro. It’s the closest big city to Theth and Valbonë, the two ends of the region’s most popular hiking trail that passes through two national parks. Certainly, Shkodër is a gateway to mountains and adventures, but it is also a city that offers plenty of history and much else to see and do. The old town is packed with friendly, inviting bars and restaurants with tables on the streets, without any vehicles bothering anyone. While catching the sunset from the Rozafa Castle is something you ought to do, the one thing you shouldn’t miss is swimming in Skadar lake and enjoying a picnic on its shores.

After spending a couple of days in Shkodër, my friend and I took an early morning shuttle to Theth, a beautiful village in the valley surrounded by mountains, forests, rivers and brooks. There are only two kinds of travellers who come to Theth—hikers and day trippers, with the former usually staying in the village overnight.

The first thing we did in Theth was to drop our daypacks off at our bed and breakfast, have a snack and head to the locally famous pool, the Blue Eye. Instead of walking on a tarred road for a couple of hours, we took a shuttle for 500 Lek (€5) to the start of the trail and hiked for 30 minutes to reach the Blue Eye. Here, people take a quick dip in the icy cold waters and soak in the beauty of the natural park.

For another 500 Lek, the same shuttle picked us up and dropped us off at the trail head of the Grunas waterfall, where visitors not only sit and look at the waterfall for hours but also bathe in the cold pool below. By the time we returned and showered, the sun was setting and shortly after dinner was served.

The next morning, our hosts served us a large breakfast of omelettes with homemade bread, marmalade, fig jam and fruits, and packed us enough bread, tomatoes, cucumbers and local Feta-like cheese for the hike.

We wanted to leave as early as 7am but we took our hosts’ advice and started at the rather reasonable 8:15am. Within 30 minutes, we reached the start of the trailhead and began an absolutely enjoyable hike through the Theth National Park towards the Valbona Pass.

Neither of us is an experienced hiker, so we took it easy on the 14km hike. By 11am we had already climbed 1,000m from Theth to reach the Valbona Pass at a height of 1,759m.

We took a short detour to climb the Valbone-Theth viewpoint peak, where we sat with several other hikers taking the 360-degree view of the entire valley. Everyone there waited their turn patiently to take pictures and selfies and then resumed quietly watching the world below them as they ate their energy bars, bananas and juicy peaches.

The popular Theth-Valbonë hike is part of the larger Peaks of Balkans hike, so the trail is distinct and well-marked. The hiking season begins in May once the snow melts and stays open till October. On sunny days, expect thousands of hikers on this trail. Many hikers from both Theth and Valbonë just come up to the peak and then head back to where they started from.

After about 20 minutes at the peak, we descended towards the Valbona? Pass and rejoined the trail. Many people start the hike in Valbonë and end in Theth because it involves an ascent of just 800m and a descent of 1,000m. However, numbers are deceptive here, because the trail from Valbonë climbs very rapidly through several short and steep switchbacks. It was slow work going down those switchbacks and climbing them would have been even slower and harder.

This was perhaps the most difficult part of the hike for us. Once beyond this, the trail was easy and for large parts followed a river. After another couple of breaks and six hours of hiking through some impressive looking mountains, we were at Valbonë. Our guesthouse in Valbonë was 6km away from the trail head and, to me, that 90-minute walk on tarred road (even though in a very beautiful valley) was the worst bit of this adventure. The hike itself is enjoyable and, despite our inexperience, neither of us found it difficult or technical at any point.

We spent two lazy and blissful days in Valbonë, which is still quite untouched and pristine despite a handful of under-construction hotels and resorts, before heading back to Shkodër via a boat ride across the Komani Lake. It was utterly rejuvenating to experience the cool air, extremely welcoming Albanian people and towering mountains around us.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.