Trekking Albania’s Theth-Valbonë trail

By doing so, I found myself in the charming city of Shkodër, about 2 hours from Tirana, on the foothills of the Albanian Alps near Lake Skadar, which spans from Albania to Montenegro. It’s the closest big city to Theth and Valbonë, the two ends of the region’s most popular hiking trail that passes through two national parks. Certainly, Shkodër is a gateway to mountains and adventures, but it is also a city that offers plenty of history and much else to see and do. The old town is packed with friendly, inviting bars and restaurants with tables on the streets, without any vehicles bothering anyone. While catching the sunset from the Rozafa Castle is something you ought to do, the one thing you shouldn’t miss is swimming in Skadar lake and enjoying a picnic on its shores.