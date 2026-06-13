How historian Alex McKay spent decades studying the spiritual and scientific truths behind Mount Kailash

What emotions did you experience when years of enquiry led to these revelations about Kailash?

I am largely a source-based historian with my own experience of Indian and Tibetan culture, especially the religious aspect, which is a strong influence that secular western historians tend to ignore. I had spent so much time in India, not least among the Giri sannyasis who hold Kailash supreme. But I had to reconcile my experiences and my academic findings and position. I did not want to say or believe, “Oh, the Hindus are wrong. They are going to the wrong mountain”. That would be simplistic and entirely superficial, since the answers were obviously more complex. And I found them really in the lives and writings of the highly intelligent lineage of upper Himalayan swamis. In Swami Tapovan’s writings, I found the answer—that there is a divide between the spiritual and scientific and their truths, and that it is pointless to dwell too much upon it. They are two sides of the same coin, the two truths can co-exist, and that what matters to the spiritually inclined is faith and practice. History is interesting and sometimes important, but it is not intended to produce spiritual illumination or moksha. So I was personally satisfied by that conclusion and certainly hope that my conclusions are accepted in that context. The Kailash of the Mahabharata and Ramayana is probably Sri Kailash (or possibly another mountain in the vicinity such as Shivling) but modern Hindu pilgrims share an authentic spiritual quest in the modern Kailash yatra.