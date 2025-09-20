‘Vaccine Nation’: How Alka Dwivedi revolutionised cancer treatment in India
Ameer Shahul 6 min read 20 Sept 2025, 10:30 am IST
The scientist and her team developed a groundbreaking CAR-T therapy, making it accessible to millions at one-tenth the cost
In March 2024, Nature carried a striking headline: ‘Cutting-edge CAR-T cancer therapy is now made in India—at one tenth the cost’.
Just a month later, the President of India Droupadi Murmu formally launched the therapy, hailing it as the country’s first homegrown gene therapy for cancer. Developed by a team of Indian scientists and cleared by regulators in late 2023, the therapy marked a watershed moment in Indian biomedical innovation.
At the centre of this revolution was an unassuming but determined thirty-five-year-old scientist: Alka Dwivedi.
