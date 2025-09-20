‘Vaccine Nation’: How Alka Dwivedi revolutionised cancer treatment in India

Dwivedi led the technical process—designing the CAR and producing the viral vector that delivers cancer-fighting genes into a patient’s T-cells. But resources were scarce. A better equipped bioengineering lab was still under construction at IIT Bombay, and a variety of equipment had to be imported. Every step was a struggle. More significantly, researchers with know-how and hands on experience were hard to come by. The silver lining was that the project had received key support from Tata Trust in the beginning with ₹1.76 million and later from National Biopharma Mission through BIRAC, which sanctioned ₹191.5 million to fund the Phase I/II clinical trials.