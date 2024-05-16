Spotting the Amur Falcon on its migratory journey
SummaryThe Amur Falcon Watch in Gujarat was the first systematic count of the birds entering India during their reverse migration
On the morning of 26 April, Manisha Rajput and four volunteers reached Nait village in Gujarat, walking to a field on the edge of a coastal cliff. They lay on beds placed there, and stared at the sky. As the day warmed, Rajput spotted three fast-moving objects. These were Amur falcon entering the Indian airspace after an overnight flight crossing the Indian Ocean from Somalia. Had she not been looking for them, Rajput would not have spotted the superfast birds.