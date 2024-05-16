Spotting the Amur Falcon on its migratory journey

The incredible aspect of the Amurs’ migration is the oceanic crossings they undertake. Kumar believes they use the wind’s assistance. During the Indian summer, it is the westerly currents that assists the birds. “The Amurs are smart enough to track these systems and are tailing them to glide into India," says Kumar. “Our tracking data supports this theory." Mori seconds this. He thinks they are less energetic on their return journey and make use of the winds to ease their effort. “When the wind speed is more, the falcon numbers increase in that direction," he says. Most of the birds the participants spotted were in flight. Only a few landed in trees or in intertidal areas where the tide was low.