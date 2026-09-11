Analogue travel: What it's like to put the phone down

The next day, still not talking to each other, Malini and I headed out to the desert dunes nearby for an outdoor picnic. The sun was setting as we sat facing the Karakoram. Right after a sundowner, I blurted out that growing up in a conservative middle-class family in Chennai in the 1980s was not easy for a rebellious teenage girl. There were the comments, the insistence that you follow arcane rules, and sarcasm and finger-pointing when you didn’t. “Maybe that’s why I am so conservative about some things,” I mumbled to my daughters. “It has given me these triggers I cannot seem to overcome.” Their eyes widened and they began asking questions. My husband watched, uncomfortable with the whole conversation. But with no phone at hand, he had nowhere to hide. An hour later, we all sat together, holding hands, anger forgotten.