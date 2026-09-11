Analogue travel: What it's like to put the phone down

I didn’t plan on telling my adult daughters about my childhood problems. But I did, in the middle of a fight with them in Ladakh. Maybe it was the thin air or the altitude sickness, but most likely it was because we didn’t have our smartphones with us.
We were in Wari-La on our way from Leh to Nubra Valley in Ladakh, and had stopped for a picnic at 17,427ft on top of the Ladakh range. Yaks grazed in the distance, a pristine glacial stream flowed between the rocks on the side of the road. Just beyond, in a green meadow, was a wooden picnic table with a white tablecloth that matched the patches of snow on the ground. Nearby, the crew from Stonehedge hotel in Nubra Valley boiled water for thukpa made with wild mushrooms and noodles. While we waited for the soup, they brought us basil-mozzarella sandwiches, made with sourdough bread from Leh’s HaHa bakery. Eating a restaurant-style lunch in this untouched place felt both surreal and luxurious.
Meal over, we would normally reach for our cellphones. Except there were no phones to be had. Before our nine-day trip, both my daughters, aged 29 and 24, and I had decided to leave our smartphones behind in Bengaluru. My husband carried his but limited his use to taking photos.
It was Day 3 when we reached Wari-La, and to their own shock, the girls realised that they didn’t miss their phones at all. This was no small declaration. For them, as for us, the phone is an extension of the self: map, calendar, camera, wallet, communicator, therapist. Yet, here we were, blissfully cut off. But it had been quite a journey to this point.
On Day 1, as we stood at Moljoks Heritage House in Saspol, just outside Leh, I felt phantom vibrations and often reached into my pocket for the phone. Moljoks House is located on the banks of the Indus, and every morning, we would read, have khambir, that delicious Ladakhi bread, walk to the river, and try not to scratch that compulsive itch to reach for the phone.
On Day 2, as we stood beside the green, fast-flowing waters, my younger daughter Malini asked, “Where does the Indus originate from?” We glanced at one another, used to instant answers via Google. Now we had no choice but to ask the staff at Moljoks. Along with the answer, we got riverine stories based on folk tales in Ladakh.
This is what happens, I realised, when you lose the arrow-like focus your smartphone demands. It is like looking for a word’s meaning in a dictionary instead of online, or when you read the newspaper instead of thumbing through your online feed. You stumble into adjacent worlds, take detours, and acquire collateral knowledge that often has nothing to do with what you sought.
After lunch at Wari-La, we headed to Stonehedge in the heart of Nubra Valley, where we had two full days of hikes and monastery visits planned. Hunder Dok, a tiny village of 95 people, was the destination of our hike. It was a hard trek through rocky trails and across mountains. Along the way, Malini and I began fighting and arguing. As usual, it was about something trivial but it spiralled.