Analogue travel: What it's like to put the phone down

We were in Wari-La on our way from Leh to Nubra Valley in Ladakh, and had stopped for a picnic at 17,427ft on top of the Ladakh range. Yaks grazed in the distance, a pristine glacial stream flowed between the rocks on the side of the road. Just beyond, in a green meadow, was a wooden picnic table with a white tablecloth that matched the patches of snow on the ground. Nearby, the crew from Stonehedge hotel in Nubra Valley boiled water for thukpa made with wild mushrooms and noodles. While we waited for the soup, they brought us basil-mozzarella sandwiches, made with sourdough bread from Leh’s HaHa bakery. Eating a restaurant-style lunch in this untouched place felt both surreal and luxurious.