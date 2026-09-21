Travel: West Hollywood leaves one feeling 17 again

I grew up with LPs that crackled before the music began, cassette tapes that hissed between songs, and cars with simple mechanical locks you could coax open and hotwire to start without a key.
Junk food was a milkshake made with milk and fresh fruit and burgers came off a griddle rather than an assembly line, messy to eat and satisfyingly meaty. Movie stars were giant figures on 70mm screens, and when a movie star could dance, it was raw rhythm and footwork.
I recently breezed through West Hollywood, a city I’d known mostly through music and movies, and somewhere between the Sunset Strip, a recording studio, a collection of analogue automobiles, and a serendipitous hotel lobby encounter, I wandered right back into my Gen X youth.
On the Sunset Strip, that 1.5-mile stretch between Beverly Hills and Hollywood that became Los Angeles’ epicentre of live rock music from the ‘60s through the ‘80s, I walked past the Whisky a Go Go, where The Doors served house-band duty when Jim Morrison was just a strange, brilliant kid, and past the Troubadour, where Elton John made his Stateside debut on a stool and under a spotlight. At the Rainbow Bar & Grill, I had a drink at a bar that had once poured for Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and John Lennon.
I’ll always argue, with full Gen X bias and zero apology, that the music of our youth was solid gold. A guitar solo back then was a physical negotiation between fingers and steel strings, not a setting dialled up in software; a vocalist’s rasp was a byproduct of three packs a day and late nights, not something tweaked in post-production. The lyrics meant something — heartbreak, rebellion, lust—sung by people who’d clearly lived through whichever one they were singing about that night.
It was the Sunset Marquis, tucked into a cul-de-sac off the Strip, that gave me goosebumps. This hotel hadn’t just witnessed the era I’d grown up on—it had recorded it. In its basement is NightBird Studios, born, so the story goes, when guitarist Jeff Beck and a producer got a noise complaint for jamming too loud and were banished downstairs to keep going. More than 200 Grammy-winning songs have been made or mixed within its walls since.
Upstairs, in the Morrison Hotel Gallery, the walls were floor-to-ceiling with photographs that weren’t posed so much as caught: Freddie Mercury mid-arch, one hand choking the microphone as if it owed him money; Debbie Harry in leather and don’t-care eyeliner; Led Zeppelin lounging before their private jet like it was a school bus.
A short drive from the Strip, in the Miracle Mile district, the Petersen Automotive Museum, a world-class institution, houses one of the most diverse, historically significant car collections on Earth. Room after room held beautifully designed cars with potent, carburetted engines. These were the cars that had occupied bedroom walls when I was growing up. A few, like Herbie the racing-striped Beetle and the gull-winged DeLorean, we loved simply because the silver screen told us to.
CHILDHOOD DREAMS
When I came of motoring age there were no electronic nannies overruling a driver’s instincts, no computer deciding it knew better. Every car demanded to be driven, not merely operated. An understeer was yours to own. A slide was yours to correct. The car and driver were in an actual conversation, not a chaperoned one. A prime example: the Aston Martin DB5 parked beneath a photograph of Sean Connery leaning against its bonnet like he owned the road and the decade. Sure, it had machine guns and ejector seats, but it didn’t need a reversing camera or cornering assist. Bond just needed a good gearbox and good looks, and the DB5 gave him both.
West Hollywood’s dining scene is genuinely chic—sleek patios, celebrated chefs and plating that flirts with a camera. But I went looking for its less polished side. At Carney’s, I climbed into a genuine 1975 Union Pacific railroad car and ordered a Chili Angus Beef Cheeseburger, which arrived unapologetically messy as a burger should, dripping down both wrists before the second bite—precisely the kind of comfort food my generation was raised on. Down the road, I queued at Tail o’ the Pup, the hot-dog-shaped stand that fed Hollywood since 1946, vanished in 2005, and was resurrected in 2022—fittingly, in the building where the Doors recorded their final album, L.A. Woman, in 1971.
BRUSH WITH A CELEBRITY
With a full stomach and an equally full heart, I headed back to The London, entirely unprepared for the evening’s final flourish. Every visitor to Hollywood secretly hopes to spot a star on the street, much like every visitor to Bombay hopes to catch a glimpse of Bollywood glitterati. I’ve lived in Bombay my whole life and never once spotted an actor at random, so I didn’t have my eyes peeled in West Hollywood either, which is probably why it took a moment or two, after we’d crossed paths in the lobby of my hotel, for the familiarity in the gait to register. That characteristic stride from the streets of Brooklyn with Stayin’ Alive playing in the background is still very much there.
Realisation hit like a bolt. I turned and called out, “John”.
It was, indeed, John Travolta, entirely on his own. He was clearly headed somewhere, but he graciously paused to indulge a stranger who’d addressed him by his first name for a three-minute conversation. Here was the man who’d set the silver screen alight with Saturday Night Fever, making every Gen-X man attempt that pointing-hip strut. Here was the man, who’d twirled Princess Diana around the White House floor, and who, alongside Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction, turned a straight-faced shuffle and a lazy sweep of fingers past the eyes into one of cinema’s most imitated dance scenes. Here, too, was a licensed pilot rated to fly a Boeing 747.
For a few minutes, I wasn’t toeing the line of senior citizenship at 50-something; I was 17 again, grinning with glee.
He asked if I’d like a photo. I said yes.
I didn’t go to West Hollywood looking for flashbacks to my teens and twenties. But between the Strip, the Marquis, the Petersen, a messy burger and a chance encounter in a hotel lobby, it found me anyway—loud, analogue, and tangible.