'When Turquoise Waters turned Dark': Andaman's history lost in imagery
SummaryKeshav Chandra's new coffee table book attempts to illuminate the great Andaman story but falls short of a well researched historical account
What is this book really about? This is perhaps a strange thing to ask at the beginning of a book review. This, however, is exactly the question I was left with after reading Keshav Chandra’s When Turquoise Waters turned Dark, which the cover describes as An Illustrated History of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
This is a large-format coffee-table book richly illustrated and lavishly produced, but little to no thought seems to have been given to the purpose of the book, who the readers could be or even why certain photographs were chosen. The inside flap copy explains: “Crafted with stunning photography and presented with a meticulously researched narrative, this book is an immersive exploration of the islands’ past". Compare this with Chandra’s own lines in the Author’s Note: “I came here almost a year and a half ago. As anyone visiting these islands would be, I was deeply struck by their beauty. Gratefully, I decided to cobble up a few interesting anecdotes from its history and put them next to amazing landscapes of the island."