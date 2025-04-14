'When Turquoise Waters turned Dark': Andaman's history lost in imagery

Interesting facts cobbled together quickly surely don’t make for a meticulous historical account. This, in fact, is just the book you would give to a student as an exemplar of how a history should not be written—virtually no references or citations, incorrect dates, facts and interpretations, mobilising concepts at a time they did not exist (eg. Sanskritisation that was made popular in the 1950s by Indian sociologist M.N. Srinivas but the book mentions this in the context of convicts living in the island a century earlier), contradictory claims, and last but not the least, poorly written. The photographs are beautiful but are poorly credited or not credited at all. In the Author’s Note, Chandra thanks “the Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti (AAJVS) for the photos of tribals", but we don’t know which pictures actually are from AAJVS or the names of the individuals who took them on behalf of AAJVS. The captions lack detail, or worse, a deeply problematic colonial gaze comes shining through when describing the tribal people, the original inhabitants of the islands. They become mere objects with almost no identity leave alone agency. The book seeks to censure colonialist and imperialist tendencies to amass territory by erasing the rights of the original inhabitants even as it does exactly the same thing.